Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer has revealed via his Twitter account that Season 2 is already fully written — which is exciting news, given that Netflix announced yesterday the show would be picked up for a second season.

In the original tweet thread, Heisserer states that “in January, Netflix sent us off to write the scripts with the hope that we'd get renewed and could hit the ground running.” As Heisserer says, this is standard practice in the industry, but more often than not everything that gets written for a possible follow-up season is thrown away.

Lucky for us, this is not the case, as the huge success of Shadow and Bone convinced Netflix to expand the Grishaverse on TV. Heisserer also revealed he took a Twitter hiatus last April to finish writing the second season of Shadow and Bone and would take another hiatus now to get Season 2 on track for a release as soon as possible.

Heisserer had recently spoken with Collider about his ambitious plans for the future of Shadow and Bone on Netflix, together with original series author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo. The renewal of the show was already promising news for Grishaverse fans, but with the creative team so committed to adapting Bardugo’s books, it shouldn’t take long for Season 2 to start production.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone will bring back Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, and Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar. There’s still no news about any additional casting.

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is currently available to stream on Netflix. As the production of Season 2 starts and its plot is officially revealed, we’ll tell you all about it here at Collider. Check out the original tweet thread below:

