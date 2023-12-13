The Big Picture Season 2 of Shadow and Bone crams in too many storylines, resulting in the shortchanging of Jesper and Wylan's relationship.

The magical and unexpected nature of Jesper and Wylan's romance is lost in the show, replaced by a rushed and unearned one-night stand.

Both Jesper and Wylan's character development is sacrificed in Season 2, with their growth condensed into one episode, leaving their arcs diluted and nonsensical.

The first season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone flawlessly encapsulates Alina Starkov's (Jessie Mei Li) wholesome "best friend to lover" arc with Mal (Archie Renaux), and even the delicate romance between Genya (Daisy Head) and David (Luke Pasqualino). With the first season being largely based on Leigh Bardugo's trilogy's first installment of the same name, these couples had a decent advantage. However, Season 2 is crammed with storylines from the trilogy's final two novels and random aspects of Six of Crows. Unfortunately, the Crows got the short end of the stick, with each couple losing their spark and burning chemistry on screen.

This is especially pertinent to the relationship between the gambling sharpshooter, Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) and the intelligent demolition man, Wylan Hendriks (Jack Wolfe). Their blossoming and light-hearted romance is one of the most beloved in the Six of Crows duology. Especially since their unpredictability and bickering bond starkly contrasts the intense "will they, won't they" one between Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), or the "enemies to lovers" arc between Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman). But by adding a random one-night stand, the Netlfix show completely strips the magical feeling around their romance. Not only does their slow-burn relationship get lost in translation to the screen, but their character development is significantly rushed and doesn't feel earned. These flaws could be attributed to the Crows' lack of screen time, but with both the third season of Shadow and Bone being cancelled and the possibility of a Six of Crows spin-off gone, it is unlikely this iconic couple will ever get the romance storyline they deserve on screen.

Jesper and Wylan Have an Iconic Romance in 'Six of Crows'

Through Bardugo's duology, we step into the downtrodden Barrel of the port city Ketterdam, tucked away in the corner of the Grishaverse's geography. As the Crows plan their next heist, the shy and awkward Wylan is forced to join the group as mainly collateral damage, but also for his bomb-making skills. Unfortunately, (or fortunately), his timid temperament and status as the unwanted newbie makes him the perfect target for Jesper's antics. Throughout the gang's adventures, Wylan slowly begins emerging from his shell, making the essentially one-sided bullying more like a fun rivalry. On the other hand, despite his constant jabs, Jesper becomes fiercely protective of Wylan. In fact, the entire relationship could have possibly been passed off as a "bromance," but Bardugo does not disappoint, as towards the end of Crooked Kingdom, the bickering pair finally kiss.

It is the unpredictability and the giddy atmosphere around Jesper and Wylan's relationship that sets them apart. The other two major relationships tend to be really intense and emotional, particularly the one between Inej and Kaz. Jesper's wit and Wylan's unexpected comebacks are a refreshing break from the high-stakes heist and the even higher-stakes romances. The closest thing to their almost juvenile relationship only appears in Nina and Matthias' flashbacks, where Matthias is constantly bewildered by Nina's rowdiness and shamelessness. While Kaz and Inej's romance is the heart of the story, and Matthias and Nina's relationship lures us in with voyeuristic masochism, Jesper and Wylan's bond is a breath of clean, crisp air.

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Sidelines Jesper and Wylan's Relationship

With so many storylines and romances jam-packed into a measly eight episodes, adding in a random off-screen intimate rendezvous makes sense in order to explain Jesper and Wylan's sudden chemistry. Wylan was only introduced in the second season, and since Alina took a backseat in this season and gave the Crows more screen-time, there would have been a certain pressure to include all the staple romances. As such, each of the romances is fairly rushed, but Wylan's and Jesper's are robbed of the essence of their relationship. Shadow and Bone manages to retain a sense of the "will they, won't they" aspect of Kaz and Inej's relationship, albeit a weak one, and by the end of the season, it was clear they were slowly building upon Matthias' and Nina's. However, Jesper and Wylan's chemistry seems to have sparked out of nowhere, and apparently the kindling is some callous one-night stand instead of a gradual, developing romance.

Throughout the novels, Jesper and Wylan's bond is enriched with humor and a slight edginess; but what really makes them stand out, is that we don't see the romance coming. In the Netflix series, their chemistry is shoved down our throats the first time they appear on-screen. Admittedly, it is fun to see them from a different perspective, that is, in a more romantic light. On top of that, Young and Wolfe's chemistry and quirky performances does uplift the viewing experience and slaps a temporary band-aid on the disappointment. But the novelty of it wears off fairly quickly and subsequently, the biggest crime is committed: they become just another couple. In a world with powerful Grishas and dark magic, merzost, there is no need to ground a relationship with such a mundane concept like a one-night stand.

Adopting an instant spark approach to their relationship in the show also loses the earned quality of it. In the books, it is only after the many trials and tribulations that this couple finally unites and shares a sudden, yet long-awaited, kiss. Bardugo writes her couples in a way that makes us beg for them to get together and only rewards us when it makes sense in the story. Departing from this deliberate and earned storytelling in the show may retain the relationship's frivolity, but it loses the deeper foundation Jesper and Wylan created before the romance begins.

Jesper and Wylan Have Poor Character Development in 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2

By the end of the second season of Shadow and Bone, it wasn't only Jesper and Wylan's relationship that suffered, but also their character development. Being a completely unwanted and unappreciated character in the book (by the Crows and by his father), Wylan tends to keep to himself and is always tinkering with something. As such, when Jesper seeks him out to goad him, Jesper challenges and forces Wylan to adapt, inadvertently making him a slightly more confident person. By the end of the books, the found family trope is most inherent in Wylan's growth as he begins to accept and trust this rowdy group of misfits.

In comparison, Jesper transforms from a selfish gambler that cannot commit to anything, into a more reliable and sensitive team member that finally accepts his inner Grisha powers. His fierce protectiveness of Wylan is slowly developed throughout the adventures, and there are several times he stands up against Kaz's heartless plans in order to defend Wylan. His connection to Wylan also spurs his ability to let go of his former fears about being outed as a Grisha. To truly defend Wylan from Jesper, Jesper is forced to dive into his power and become stronger and more versatile than he was before. Their relationship uplifts Wylan while it grounds Jesper, as their personalities go from clashing to complementing.

However, much of this development is diluted in the show. Or rather, these drastic changes are crammed into one episode that involves hallucinogens and haunted pasts. As the group is trapped in Saint Ohval Saran's (Tuyen Do) strongroom in Shu Han, Wylan is forced to become proactive and rely on his own abilities to free them. He creates a small explosion to unlock the doors and feeds the group butterflies to heal them. Meanwhile, Jesper dreams about his mother who guides him to let go of his fears and embrace his Grisha powers. And that is two novels' worth of character development revised into mere minutes. With the peak of their growth being restricted to one point in the show, it is difficult to truly connect with the characters as well as appreciate this arbitrary and almost nonsensical storytelling.

Can Jesper and Wylan's Relationship Be Redeemed?

Although the entire Crows' plot is a testament to Six of Crows being its own show, even just the portrayal of Jesper and Wylan's relationship is enough to yearn for a spin-off. Netflix's Shadow and Bone did try to intertwine the two Grishaverse series together, but it was to both stories' detriments. Arguably, these sub-par relationships and characters could have been healed with a third season, but with cancellation, any hope of that has been dashed. With such a large and fervent fan-base, Shadow and Bone definitely deserves another season, where each storyline is given room to breathe and the thorough attention it demands.

Another gut punch comes in the fact that any hope of a Six of Crows spin-off has also gone up in smoke. Considering how popular the Crows were in the original Netflix show, particularly Kaz, a spin-off could have potentially succeeded. Especially since the major problem of Shadow and Bone Season 2 was its desperation to cram in every plot and romance, with Jesper and Wylan being a prime example. As such, our favorite couple will not get the redemption they truly deserve and instead will simply remain as words on a page for now.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is available to watch now on Netflix in the U.S.

