The Big Picture Shadow and Bone brought much-needed variety to the fantasy genre by combining gritty fantasy with a more comedic approach.

The show introduced unconventional characters and created an expansive fantasy world that goes beyond the typical good versus evil dynamic.

Shadow and Bone's cancelation leaves many unfinished storylines and untapped potential, disappointing fans who were invested in the series.

Shadow and Bone is a unique addition to Netflix's fantasy line-up. Adapted from Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, the show has a dedicated group of fans. Despite delays from the writers and actors' strikes, these fans held out hope for the fantasy series despite months without news. And it seemed to be looking up with the release of Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, a narrative role-playing game for Netflix members. But, after everything, Netflix announced the show's cancelation, along with the rumored Six of Crows spinoff. Amid the disappointment of the fanbase, it's worth remembering that Shadow and Bone's premature cancelation is only the most recent example of Netflix's pattern that left their audience frustrated. Shadow and Bone's sudden end is a loss for the series, which had so much more story to tell.

The series takes place in a country divided by the dark and mysterious Fold, which is treacherous to cross. The story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers rare Grisha abilities that raise her status and bring her face-to-face with the villainous Darkling (Ben Barnes). As the Darkling gains power, a war breaks out, which brings the heroes together. The series provided much-needed variety to the growing fantasy genre, not trying to be like anything that came before. Taking a more comedic approach, the show combined the popular gritty fantasy with something more lighthearted, setting itself apart. Shadow and Bone also introduced unconventional characters to create an expansive fantasy world that is more than good versus evil. The show's second season left various cliffhangers and promised to expand on fan-favorite characters, but that will no longer be possible. There was plenty left to do in the world, with less than half of Bardugo's books adapted and some of the best stories untouched. Worse, the show's various changes introduced storylines to the universe that will never be finished. Shadow and Bone's continued potential proves the series deserves a true conclusion instead of being unceremoniously canceled.

Shadow and Bone Release Date April 21, 2023 Cast Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter Main Genre Adventure Rating TV-14 Seasons 2

'Shadow and Bone' Is Unlike Other Fantasy Shows

Image via Netflix

In recent years, the fantasy genre has grown exponentially. After the end of Game of Thrones, everyone wanted to fill the void. From a Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to The Wheel of Time, every new fantasy series tried to recreate the brutality and magic of Game of Thrones. Netflix was not immune to this phenomenon, making The Witcher, which, like the others, fits firmly in the category of bloody fantasy. While Shadow and Bone has the increased popularity of the fantasy genre to thank for being made, it is drastically different from the others. Yes, there is death and violence, but the show has little to do with complex politics, and it doesn't include Game of Thrones' other legacy: graphic nudity. Instead, Shadow and Bone incorporates technologies that aren't traditional in high fantasy, making it a breath of fresh air for the genre.

More uniquely, Shadow and Bone has a different tone. While many fantasies take themselves too seriously, Shadow and Bone leans into the more comical aspects. With characters like Jesper (Kit Young) and Nikolai (Patrick Gibson), it's difficult to ignore the one-liners offered in Shadow and Bone, letting the series venture into lightheartedness on occasion. While other fantasy shows include witty remarks, Shadow and Bone utilizes a different brand of humor, which is a refreshing change. Shadow and Bone also has a unique set of characters. While Alina's fight with the Darkling is a fairly standard Chosen One story about good and evil, the secondary plot ventures into the criminal underworld, following mastermind Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and his team as they attempt to kidnap, steal, or accomplish any other task they can get money for. This opens up new stories which would have been the canceled Six of Crows spinoff. These characters combined the fantasy world with the heist genre, making it entirely unique. Shadow and Bone is unafraid to take risks and never tried to follow another show's path to success. The series cancelation represents a loss in the variety that the fantasy genre needs.

There Is More to 'Shadow and Bone's Story

Image via Netflix

With talk of a spinoff, a third season seemed likely, so the show set up many plots that remain unconcluded. Though Season 2 ended with the Darkling's death, there is much more to the story. Now, the series finale left several threats to the characters. As the new king of Ravka, Nikolai has the task of protecting the kingdom, but in the end, he has visions of one of the Darkling's monsters, which is connected to the wound he received from them. But this is not the only way the Darkling remains to endanger the heroes. Alina's Sun Summoning powers have turned to shadow. After she destroyed the Fold, the country should, theoretically, be at peace, but the series doesn't show this to be the case. There are hints at the Darkling's resurrection as well, proving that darkness is far from gone. And the finale introduces new threats as well. The last scene demonstrates the dangers of Jurda Parem, a substance that enhances Grisha's powers to an extreme degree, making them a threat to those around them as well as themselves. Matthias (Calahan Skogman) is left in prison, where he is forced to endanger himself in fighting rings, while Nina (Danielle Galligan) can do nothing to protect him. Without another season or a spinoff, none of these stories will reach an end, leaving fans in suspense.

As the second season adapted books two and three of Bardugo's trilogy, it would seemingly be a good place to end, but with the changes the show made. Even the clean endings in the series are different in the show. While in the books, she fakes her death to live in peace, the show sets Alina up to face new challenges, which would have allowed her to be in Season 3. Yet, as it is, this change only denied her a conclusion. The series also rewrites Mal's (Archie Renaux) ending as he takes up the mantle of Sturmhond, becoming a privateer. Meanwhile, Inej (Amita Suman) joins him rather than returning home with the rest of the Crows. This crew sends Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) on a different journey as well. But many other changes change what would have come next. The show killed off David Kostyk (Luke Pasqualino), which is a major departure from the books and could potentially have a drastic impact on the story, which, of course, will never be realized. The series also added Sankta Nayar (Tuyen Do), whose legendary sword Alina was meant to return, allowing her to travel to Shu Han. These changes establish new stories that even reading the books won't resolve.

Though the cliffhangers and changes leave suspense for the viewer, they are not the only stories in this world left to tell. Shadow and Bone covered the trilogy by the same name in its two seasons and incorporated parts of the Six of Crows duology. Yet most of the content from four novels in the Grishaverse remains, which could provide stories for more seasons. Bardugo's books truly hit their stride just after the events of Shadow and Bone's second season as they veer away from common YA troupes and become darker. The best was still ahead for Shadow and Bone, making the untimely cancelation even more upsetting. Netflix's refusal to give the show the chance to reach a satisfying conclusion is upsetting, but not an isolated incident. Yet, with decent ratings, dedicated fans, and so much untapped potential, Shadow and Bone deserves a longer run.

All episodes of Shadow & Bone are streaming now on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX