A popular fantasy Netflix series known as Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's book series of the same name and Six of Crows. After its initial premiere on April 2021, it was renewed just a month later. The series quickly became a hit among fans of the book series and newcomers to the Grishaverse.

The series follows Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer of the Ravka nation's First Army when she discovers she's a Grisha, one who has special gifts. Sinister forces such as the Crows and the Darkling plot against her after she reveals her power that may unite her world.

8 'A Searing Burst of Light' - Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

In the series premiere, the world of Shadow and Bone is introduced following Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who reunites with her childhood friend, Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux). After Malyen is chosen for a dangerous journey across the Fold, Alina hatches a plan to be with him. She unintentionally lets off a burst of light to fight of the monsters within the Fold, where she discovers her Sun Summoner abilities.

The episode does a great job of setting up the stakes and tone of the series. It introduces its other main characters: Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej. (Amita Suman), and General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) as smoothly as possible with cast performances that shine. This strong pilot episode features some impressive action sequences and stunning visuals.

7 'We're All Someone's Monster' - Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Alina saving Mal from the Volcra brings her to the attention of General Kirigan. With proof that she's the Sun Summoner, she is taken to the Little Palace to be protected and trained. After they are attacked by Drüskelle, she realizes that she will be a target for the rest of her life and doesn't want any part of this. Kaz and his crew known as the Crows run into trouble as they search for safe passage through the Fold.

Figuring out she is one of her only kind that has the potential to destroy the Fold is simply too much to bear for Alina. She grew up believing that being a Grisha is a death sentence that would make them even more different. The dynamic between Alina and Mal is explored further as they try to get back to each other and flashbacks of their past. This episode showcases the wonderful world-building and character development that the team has created that fans are just beginning to enjoy.

6 'The Making at the Heart of the World' - Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Alina continues her training in the most secure location in all of Ravka, the Little Palace. Since she's only been aware of being a Grisha for a day, she's having a difficult time fitting in with the other Grisha, but finds safety with Genya. Meanwhile, the Crows plan to infiltrate the Little Palace and abduct the Sun Summoner by getting on a sub-par train with the conductor to get through the Fold. The plan to meet Nina, the heartrender that will get to the Little Palace, is taken by Druskelle, which only further complicates their plans.

As one of the best YA adaptations from its books, this episode did a great job of showing the importance of Alina getting training with the intention of destroying the Fold. The audience gets a glimpse into the political machinations of the Grisha world and the power struggle between the different factions of West and East Ravka. Although it is slower-paced compared to the other episodes, it brings up necessary plot information such as Alina's visions of the Stag and its meaning.

5 'Otkazat'sya' - Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Alina trains with Baghra and understands that she must believe that she is the one like the Grisha in order to truly master her powers. Kirrigan and Alina grow closer. All the while, Mal volunteers for a dangerous tracking mission to find the legendary Morozova's Stag after noticing Alina's drawing. The Crows continue on with their plan to steal the Sun Summoner by joining a troupe of traveling performers, Pmdrakon Players, once they reach East Ravka.

The episode features some thrilling moments among its side characters, especially during the Crow's heist of the Little Palace blueprints and Nina with the Drüskelle, Matthias. Although Alina continues her training, her storyline seems a bit rushed with letting go of Mal because he's holding her back as she grows fonder for Kirigan. It feels as if there should be more than that, but the episode is saved any time the Crows are involved with their captivating performances.

4 'The Heart Is An Arrow' - Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

The stakes are raised as the Darkling, Kirigan, reveals his true intentions to Alina. During Alina's escape from the palace, she luckily reunites with Mal in the woods while the Crows search for her. With the best friends united, they work together to get to the Stag before Kirigan can. Despite their losses, the Crows still try their darnedest to capture the Alina to make everything worth it. Nina is forced to work with one of the drüskelle, Matthias, in order to survive.

Some of the best fight scenes of the series emerge with the battle between the Crows and Grisha. It highlights great performances from the cast with very emotional moments between Alina and Mal along with Matthias and Nina. The ability to delve deeper into the characters' backstories reveals storylines that add more depth to the characters that are seemingly not as important. Despite the pacing being uneven throughout the episode, the audience gets to ride quite the emotional rollercoaster.

3 'The Unsea' - Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Alina and Mal successfully find the Stag, but are interrupted by Kirigan and other Grisha. His plans come to fruition when the Stag's antlers are grafted to Alina's clavicle and Kirigan's hand. With the ability to control her power, Kirigan plans to cross the Fold with her and expand it. Meanwhile, the Crows hatch another plan to sneak onto the General's skiff in order to cross the Fold safely.

Kirigan's flashback of when the Fold was created show how truly evil he can be, but the task he has for Alina is far worse. Genya playing as Kirigan's spy is simply another plot twist to prove that the Darkling is always one step ahead. It perfectly encapsulates how rile and tense a fantasy show of this caliber can be. With the season finale just beyond our reach, this episode primarily focuses on setting up the events for the end of the season.

2 'No Mourners' - Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Alina, Kirigan, the Crows and others invited cross the Fold on a ship while Alina uses her powers to shield it with a tunnel of light. By the time they reach the other side, Kirigan expands the Fold in order to destroy the growing rebellion in West Ravka. The Crows find Mal who snuck on board and is held at gunpoint. Alina, Mal and the Crows must work together to defeat Kirigan's forces and escape.

The season finale ends on a high note with the good guys defeating the bad guys despite the Fold still standing. It is filled with fantastic performances alongside the hateful idea of the enemy winning. As the various plot threads come together in an explosive and satisfying way, the finale sets up the future of the series admirably, specifically for season 2 of Shadow and Bone.

1 'Show Me Who You Are' - Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Showing off Alina as the Sun Summoner, the Little Palace plans to draw the attention of everyone at the Winter Fête. Successfully completing his mission, Mal finds the Stag and is escorted to the Little Palace by the First Army general to tell Kirigan himself. The Crows heist fails at every turn until Alina practically lands in their carriage. Alina receives terrible news from Baghra of Kirigan's plan to expand the Fold and use it as a weapon.

With different stories coming together, some plans go perfectly while others are constantly changing. At times the story feels lack luster and slow, but there are great character moments from Mal to Baghra that help set up the final stretch of the season. The insane plot twist of Kirigan being the Black Heretic is the exact reason for this episode winning the number one spot.

