It’s another tough week as Netflix fans have received a new batch of canceled shows on their feeds. One of those shows was Shadow and Bone, which made a huge splash on the streamer when it debuted in the spring of 2021. Based on the fantasy book series by Leigh Bardugo, that also sadly meant that the franchise’s spin-off Six of Crows was no longer going forward. Now, Bardugo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the heartbreaking news.

In a post on Instagram, Bardugo wrote, “This news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed. I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and joy.” She would go on to thank Shadow and Bones’ writers, cast, and crew along with the fans of the franchise. Bardugo peppered members of the “Grishaverse” with love and thanked them for their contribution to the franchise. She left everyone on a somber, yet reflective note, as the author doesn’t want any mourners for either series. You never know where the story will take us next.

The Loss of ‘Six of Crows’ is a Stab to the Heart

While Netflix has made canceling popular series an Olympic sport at this point, the loss of Shadow and Bone is particularly tough. Not just because of the high quality of the show, but because of what it was building towards. For anyone who has read the books or has watched the show, Six of Crows was arguably the franchise’s best wild card. Led by Kaz Brekker, this gang/mercenary type group would take on an endless number of jobs. Whether it be a heist or kidnapping, they were the ones you wanted to get the job done. In the context of the main series, they were originally hired to kidnap the franchise’s lead character, Alina Starkov aka the Sun Summoner, before they eventually had a change of heart. This rag-tag team is what made Shadow and Bone feel so refreshing compared to other modern YA fantasy adaptations. Freddy Carter, Amira Suman, and Kit Young brought such lively fun to the series. They were almost too good as, towards the end of Season 2, it felt like they overshadowed Alina’s main guest. That’s why it was great the group was getting their own series just like the books that inspired them. However, with Netflix, we just can’t have nice things. Why the streamer canceled the series could be anyone's guess, but while Shadow and Bone was planning an expanded universe behind-the-scenes before season 2 debuted last March, it felt like Netflix wasn’t promoting the series as much as it did with its freshman season. Again, that’s a recurring theme on Netflix.

'Shadow and Bone' Remains One of Netflix’s Best

The best way to celebrate the series now is by watching Shadow and Bone on Netflix. The two-season run is currently streaming on the platform. Because of its rich fantasy world, lovable characters, and memorable action set pieces, Shadow and Bone fired on all cylinders in its first season. While Season 2 wasn’t as great, it still has a lot to offer. Especially if you were a fan of the Six of Crows. While the Grishaverse tries not to mourn the loss of another Netflix series, you can read Bardugo’s full heartfelt post down below.

Shadow and Bone Release Date April 21, 2023 Cast Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter Main Genre Adventure Genres Action, Drama, Adventure Rating TV-14 Seasons 2

