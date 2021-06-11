We may still have some time to wait before Season 2 of Shadow and Bone officially premieres on Netflix, but in the meantime, a new featurette takes fans behind the music of the hit epic fantasy series — and Collider has your exclusive look at this deep dive into the sweeping score that helped both long-time and new fans fall in love with the show and its characters.

In a new featurette titled "Music and Motivation: Inside the Melodies of Shadow and Bone," series composer Joseph Trapanese takes viewers through two powerful scenes from Episode 4 (“Otkazat’sya”) — including details on how both Alina and Mal's character themes are tied to their motivations, how those themes evolve as the characters grow, using musical techniques and solo vocals for different representations, and the influence of Russian and Eastern European flavors on the score to craft a magical world on-screen.

The show has officially been renewed for a second season on Netflix, and showrunner/executive producer Eric Heisserer recently revealed that all scripts for the upcoming Season 2 have been already written. If the season takes a page out of Leigh Bardugo's second Grishaverse novel Siege and Storm, chances are there will be a lot of new characters who will earn their very own unique musical themes.

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is currently available to stream on Netflix, and the soundtrack is available digitally. Watch the "Music and Motivation: Inside the Melodies of Shadow and Bone" featurette below:

Here's the official synopsis for Shadow and Bone:

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

