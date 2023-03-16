The day Netflix has released the second season of Shadow and Bone has gotten even more exciting for the Grishaverse fans, as apparently the showrunners behind the fantasy adaptation have been secretly working on a Six of Crows spin-off. According to EW, the new project hasn't been officially greenlit by the platform, and it will only enter development if the new episodes of Shadow and Bone are successful over the first few weeks they're available to stream on the internet. This time, it will be up to the fans to save their favorite character from the Fold, with their viewership numbers being the key factor that will decide the future of the franchise.

"One of the reasons, not all of them, that I got the privilege of working with Daegan Fryklind as co-showrunner in season 2 is that I was busy with the writers' room for Six of Crows. We are ready to launch that as its own story," said Eric Heisserer, who served as a showrunner for the second season of Shadow and Bone, during the interview. "The eight-episode scripts are phenomenal and I'm really proud of my team for those." Clearly, the executives' passion for this universe argues that the potential expansion will be produced out of love for the characters, more than simply the creation of more content.

The potential spin-off would focus on the titular Crows, which is a criminal group that worked their way out of the Dregs in order to pursue their own objectives. In the television adaptation, the Crows are represented by Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young). When the second season of Shadow and Bone begins, the gang are not in the best of situations, as they are constantly being chased due to their failure to capture Alina Starklov (Jessi Mei Lee). As they decided to help the Sun Summoner during the events of the first season, they must now deal with the consequences and lie low until it is safe for them to go around in public.

What Is the Second Season of Shadow and Bone about?

After almost two years of waiting, Netflix has released new episodes of their successful fantasy adaptation. The books written by Leigh Bardugo are a wonderful source of romance, action and mystery, and the new installment of the television series won't be an exception. In this new adventure, Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) will continue their quest to upgrade their powers in order to defeat the evil Darkling (Ben Barnes). The fate or Ravka, and the entire Grishaverse is in the balance, with Alina having to find a solution quickly if she wants to prevent everything she knows from falling into the darkness.

