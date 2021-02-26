Netflix has released the first trailer for Shadow and Bone, a new fantasy show adapted from the first book in author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series. The first teaser trailer was unveiled during the first day of IGN's Fan Fest, a special convention-style event with panels throughout the day on a variety of upcoming movies and TV shows. The first day kicked off with a Shadow and Bone cast and crew discussion as well as a Q&A section with questions from fans. But the real treat was the teaser trailer, of course.

The first trailer for Shadow and Bone transports us to the magical Kingdom of Ravka. Here, a powerful kind of dark magic known as "The Fold" has taken hold of the kingdom, with a portion of the land cut off from the rest of the world. We're introduced to our heroine, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a mapmaker who possesses a special power that may be the key to unlocking the secrets of The Fold. Alina soon becomes one of the most important people in Ravka as she gains attention for her power. While she hopes to use it to help those she cares about, there are others — namely General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) — who intend to use Alina's gifts for their own purposes.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Li and Barnes, Shadow and Bone stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young. Bardugo serves as an executive producer on Shadow and Bone alongside Eric Heisserer (The Witcher). Heisserer is the showrunner and writer on Shadow and Bone. In addition to Bardugo and Heisserer, Shadow and Bone's executive producer roster includes Lee Toland Krieger (who also directs on the show) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). The first season of Shadow and Bone will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

Shadow and Bone arrives on Netflix on April 23. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and new poster for Shadow and Bone:

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, 'Shadow and Bone' finds us in a war-torn world where the lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

