Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Despite their status as secondary leads, fans and critics nigh-universally agree that no characters shone brighter in Shadow and Bone Season 1 than the Crows, a ragtag trio of thieves led by the enigmatic Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter). For fans of author Leigh Bardugo's Six of Crows book, the youthful criminal mastermind was an immediate fan favorite between his frigid ruthlessness, diamond-sharp mind, and harrowing motivations. Nothing hits quite like his introductory line, "Kaz Brekker didn't need a reason." It's safe to say no Shadow and Bone actor was miscast, yet it's also safe to claim that Freddy Carter's venomous eyes and nuanced mannerisms capture Kaz as impeccably as if the recalcitrant boy had stalked off the pages. Viewers unfamiliar with the novels could glean from Carter's half-sinister, half-tortured performance that there's far more happening underneath Kaz's implacable surface than meets the eye; Season 2 proved that hypothesis correct.

Kaz Brekker’s Past Is Key to Why He Wears Gloves

Image via Netflix

Since his first appearance, Kaz has worn gloves as part of his absurdly fashionable all-black ensemble. Season 1 provided no exposition as to why; Season 2 wastes no time unraveling the mystery. After local authorities arrest Kaz and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) on suspicion of murder and shove them into a crowded transport, Kaz has flashbacks that are openly debilitating enough for Jesper to drop the quips and rush to his boss's aid. These flashbacks are fleeting but telling: two brothers discussing their hopeful future, bare hands upon bare skin, a boat piled high with bodies and a young boy crying among them.

RELATED: 'Shadow and Bone': How Kaz Brekker Proved that Intelligence and Wit Are More Valuable Than Strength

As the first smattering of episodes progress, viewers find themselves hurtling toward the inevitable truth as swiftly as the Crows are set to collide with Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly), the leader of the Dime Lions gang and the man who stole the Crow Club out from under their feet while the Crows were in Ravka. Kaz's memories, and a discussion with Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), reveal that the reasons Kaz chases power in the Barrel and despises Rollins are intrinsically connected — Kaz spent years planning a meticulous, long-game revenge scheme against Rollins for causing the death of Kaz's older brother Jordie (Tommy Rodger).

Kaz and Jordie's father died when Kaz was very young, leaving the brothers orphaned. Jordie sold their father's farm and encountered Rollins in Ketterdam, under the false name of Jakob Hertzoon. Rollins, a seasoned con artist, took advantage of Jordie's youthful naivety and manipulated the brothers out of what little money they possessed. Rollins' con was so elaborate that he employed a fake daughter; to this day, Kaz vividly remembers the red ribbons she wore in her hair.

Destitute, the brothers lived on the unforgiving Ketterdam streets. Both caught the extremely contagious firepox plague, a disease with an incredibly high mortality rate. Kaz managed to survive; Jordie did not. While Kaz was unconscious, their bodies were tossed onto a raft overflowing with other firepox-stricken corpses and sent out to sea. Kaz awoke among those ravaged and decaying bodies, including his brother's. Too weak to swim, he was forced to use Jordie's body to float back to shore. The occurrence left Kaz severely traumatized to the point of being touch-averse: he can't endure direct skin-to-skin contact with another person. Doing so even innocuously induced panic attacks and flashbacks to his helpless time on the raft. As such, he wears gloves constantly to protect himself from pain.

Kaz Is a Nuanced Depiction of PTSD

Image via Netflix

Although it's not said in universe, Kaz unquestionably has symptoms representative of post-traumatic stress disorder. His flashbacks in Shadow and Bone, although dramatized, are accurate to survivors with PTSD who relive the moment of their trauma when certain sights, sounds, and experiences trigger those memories. Trauma responses can take many forms emotionally and physically, so Kaz's touch aversion stemming directly from his PTSD makes absolute sense given the multiplicity of atrocious tragedies he experienced. One of Season 2's most impactful scenes, although brief, depicts Kaz furiously washing his hands almost raw after unsolicited contact.

Kaz's gloves are a safety measure, a defense mechanism, because protecting himself at all costs is the only way Kaz knows how to live. Without his older sibling, Kaz had no choice except to become his own protector through isolation and self-sufficiency. He simultaneously conceals his emotions so tightly that any other man would choke and feeds off the searing hot coals of his hatred to stay alive. Kaz channels his unresolved trauma and toxic (if completely understandable) fury into steel so impenetrable, it's glacial. There aren't just questions of moral ambiguity and accountability, they are the incontrovertible facts of Kaz Brekker.

In all of Bardugo's impressive oeuvre throughout her long career, Kaz is one of her best creations. He's a complex, tenacious survivor, the most fiercely intelligent person in the room, and his vendetta against Rollins is scrupulously single-minded. Nothing matters beyond exacting his revenge, and he won't hesitate to take down anyone or anything in Ketterdam to further his goal. His darker impulses aren't sanitized, which is a remarkably honest representation of some trauma survivors. No single experience applies to every individual, but the act of surviving and the emotional toll it takes upon a person isn't glamorous. It's raw, arduous, and a non-linear path. There's a reason why Kaz's best scene in Season 2 is when he exacts his long-awaited revenge upon Rollins. He's composed and feral, hungry and satisfied, put back together as an adult man and still that broken boy screaming on a raft.

As a Survivor, Kaz Deserves a Hopeful Future — But Would He Accept One?

Image via Netflix

But as much as Kaz's gloves afford him a layer of emotional distance, the same unresolved trauma that fuels his fixation also prevents him from a loving romance with Inej. Their parting in Season 2 echoes how the pair split at the end of the second Crows book, Crooked Kingdom, with a sympathetic but challenging Inej saying, "I will have you without your armor, Kaz Brekker, or I will not have you at all." Inej is uniquely qualified to understand the extent of Kaz's pain, but her own wounds necessitate the kind of relationship Kaz is currently unable to provide.

Once Kaz has reduced Rollins to metaphorical ash in Crooked Kingdom, he's left on an Inej-induced precipice of decision. Will he continue his unhealthy cycle now that his goals stand completed? Or will the Bastard of the Barrel push past this self-imposed holding pattern and discover a new way to live? Season 2 presents a Kaz already in the same predicament. His vision of Jordie even demands, "Who are you without your vengeance?" It's odd to have a character as dynamic as Kaz already at the known end of his character arc. Admittedly, Season 3's heist will probably keep his attention busy. Hopefully Shadow and Bone allows Kaz's vicious nature to remain unfettered while still challenging the worldview he holds to. Those with lasting trauma don't need to act pretty to make the world comfortable, but at the same time, everyone, especially survivors, deserves hope. At the right time, after some healing, maybe he can willingly remove those gloves and all they represent.