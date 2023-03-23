Based on the book series by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone takes audiences into the Grishaverse, called so because some people are born with magic powers and referred to as Grisha. The nation of Ravka is at war with many of its neighbors, which is made more difficult due to a massive dark void called the Fold that divides the country in two. When a Grisha is discovered who can manipulate light, everyone thinks she will be the one to tear it down.

The show follows dozens of characters across multiple countries who audiences fall in love with thanks to good writing and perfect casting. Over two seasons, they have developed strong relationships with one another

10 Alina Starkov

Image via Netflix

Originally a cartographer in Ravka's First Army, Alina's life changed forever when she discovered that she is the Sun Summoner, a mythical Grisha that can create light. Initially, she sees her powers as a curse, especially when they take her away from her childhood friend. As she gradually learns to control them, Alina embraces her status as a Grisha and becomes committed to tearing down the Fold and re-shaping the world.

As far as protagonists go, Alina is OK. She has all the likable qualities audiences expect to see, such as a strong moral compass and a desire to help those in need. However, when the rest of the cast has so much going for them, Alina comes across as painfully average in comparison.

9 Malyen Oretsev

Attending the same orphanage as Alina, Malyen (Archie Renaux) and her became fast friends due to being fellow outcasts. The two vowed to never abandon one another, which lead to both of them enlisting in Ravka's military. Now that Alina is revealed to be Gryshan, it threatens to tear these two friends apart.

Mel has many of the best qualities you could hope for in a good friend. He is loyal and honest to a fault, and brave to the point of stupidity, but he'll never abandon a comrade regardless of the situation. He reminds Alina of her humanity as she is pulled further into the world of magic and acts as the voice of reason when needed.

8 Baghra

To ensure that Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) can quickly master her Grisha powers, she is given over to the reclusive trainer, Baghra (Zoë Wanamaker). Baghra's methods are strict but effective, and soon Alina is able to stand alongside Grisha who have trained since they were children. As they continue to interact, Alina discovers that Baghra has a connection to the Grisha's leader, the Darkling (Ben Barnes).

Though Baghra is far from compassionate, she is ultimately on the side of good. A hard life has taught her the values of pragmatism over emotion, which she tries to import onto Alina to achieve her full potential. She ultimately wants what is best for the greater good, even if it means hurting a few feelings.

7 Genya Safin

Image via Netflix

A rare Grisha with the ability to manipulate the appearance of others, Genya (Daisy Head) was given to the Ravkan royal family at a young age. She was abused by the king, which caused her to place her loyalty to her fellow Grisha first and foremost. When Alina arrives at the palace, the two become fast friends.

Though her past trauma has scarred her, Genya remains an optimistic and friendly person committed to helping others. She does her best to help Alina feel at home with her fellow Grisha, and later risks her life in season two to save her several times. She also has a sweet romance with a crafter named David (Luke Pasqualino).

6 Nina Zenik

Image via Netflix

A Heartrender Grisha acting as a spy for the Darkling, Nina (Danielle Galligan) is captured by witch hunters from Ravka's rival, Fjerdan. Rather than kill her, the Fjerdans put her on a ship for their capital where she will stand trial for being born with magic. During the journey, she bonds with one of her captors, Matthias (Calahan Skogman).

Since her magic affects people's hearts and emotions, Nine is quite skilled at reading others. While she can use this skill to manipulate others, it also allows her to empathize with and connect with strangers easily. She's also not above a friendly jab and a good verbal exchange between friends or enemies.

5 Tolya Yul-Bataar

Introduced in season two, Tolya (Lewis Tan) and his sister, Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) serve on the crew of Prince Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson). Both twins are Grishan Heartrenders who practice with weapons that complement their magic. Tolya ends up leaving his sister midway through season two to aid the Crows on a journey to the nation of Shu Han.

Tolya is a fun and lively character who mixes the mind of a philosopher with the charisma of a sailor. When he's not cutting down his enemies, he enjoys laughing over cards or reciting a verse of poetry he thinks compliments the situation. This allows him to develop a strong camaraderie with whoever he finds himself traveling with.

4 Nikolai Lantsov

As the second and illegitimate prince of Ravka, Nikolai spends most of his time at sea disguised as the privateer Sturmhond. This allows him to keep an eye and ear on other parts of the world and develop experimental technology to help his country. His most recent plan involves finding Alita and helping her unlock her full power.

Spending time among the people has shaped Nikolai into a very different sort of noble than his older brother. He's gregarious and lusts for adventure and glory, but not to the point where he'd sacrifice his own men needlessly. He's also skilled at defusing tense situations and inspiring others with his words and actions.

3 Kaz Brekker

Image via Netflix

The aloof owner of the Crow Club in Keterdam, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) has dedicated his life to taking down local crime boss Pekka Rollinds (Dean Lennox Kelly). When he learns Rollinds is trying to accept a job to kidnap Alina Starkov, Kaz does everything he can to get the contract first. The fact that she is in a foreign country and heavily guarded doesn't phase Kaz, who always has a plan brewing in his brain.

Though Kaz keeps his emotions suppressed and fears being touched, he is one of the most compassionate characters in the series. He'll do anything to protect his Crows, including giving up everything he owns. He also has a knack for recognizing people in similar predicaments and, so long as they can pull their weight, he gives them the same respect and courtesy as his main Crows.

2 Inej Ghafa

Image via Netflix

Called the Wraith, Inej (Amita Suman) is the Crow's spy, infiltration expert, and assassin. She was kidnaped as a child and forced to work at a brothel called The Menagerie, which still holds power over her until her indenture is bought off. Her faith in the saints leads to further complications, especially when it clashes with Kaz's rational and mechanical mindset.

Inej's past has shaped her into a strongly empathetic person who is not afraid to follow her convictions. Though her friends mean the world to her, she will stand up to them if their actions go against her faith, and won't take no for an answer. This, mixed with her empathetic heart, makes her one of the few people Kaz is comfortable showing even a sliver of emotion around.

1 Jesper Fahey

Among the streets of Ketterdam, there is no better shot than Jesper Fahey (Kit Young). Never seen without his signature twin revolvers or his stylish top hat, Jesper is always looking for an excuse to show off his impressive trick shots. Unfortunately, his love of gambling and one-night stands cause trouble for himself and his fellow Crows.

With his constant smile and his love of life, Jesper possesses the sunniest disposition of any character. He is someone who loves life and is willing to take his pleasures where he can, but when the chips are down, he'll stand beside his friends to the bitter end. This is made even more apparent as his backstory is slowly revealed, and he's forced to mature.

