The facade of the popularity system is always a popular topic in high school dramas, especially in this digital age where social media can essentially quantify this value. Shadow Beauty is a psychological K-drama that gives us a fresh take on exposing the lies of this system by giving us a host of characters that are deeply unlikable. Like how The White Lotus uses immoral characters to unravel the filthy rich, vacationing elite or how Succession tosses us into the corporate race of ruthless inheritance-chasers, Shadow Beauty's flawed characters are deliciously irresistible as they embark on their unsavory exploits. So, while it is ironic that none of the characters in this popularity contest are particularly likable, it works terrifically in this twisty thriller that needs to be on every K-drama fan's watch list.

What is 'Shadow Beauty' About?

The series introduces us to the social media profile of fashion influencer Genie, who is swimming into millions of followers and brand deals. However, behind the computer screen is actually Koo Ae Jin (Shim Dal-gi), a girl who is bullied at school for being "ugly" and is generally far removed from who we see on Genie's profile. Only with a wealth of curated lighting, makeup, wigs, and Photoshop does Ae Jin turn into Genie. In an effort to keep on top of her profile and the rumors swirling about it being fake, she tries to venture outside the house to take photos, only for someone to capture an image of her masquerading as her social media counterpart. When she is sent the image from an anonymous account, Ae Jin begins a heart-pounding race to discover the identity of her blackmailer, all while trying to keep up pretenses and hide her secret.

Meanwhile, Ae Jin has to deal with her high school tormentor, Yang Ha Neul (Heo Jung-Hee), who also hilariously happens to be Genie's online best friend. We witness two sides to Ha Neul's character: the mean-spirited and merciless bully, as well as the puppy-eyed Genie-follower who is desperate for her pretty friend's approval while pouring her heart out to her about her emotionally abusive and negligent boyfriend, Kim Ho-in (Choi Bo-min). In turn, "Genie" vaguely references her experiences with bullying and her crush on her real-life best friend, Lee Jin-sung (Yang Hong-seok). With all these working parts, Shadow Beauty plays out with a series of clever twists as Ae Jin desperately clings to her secret, leaving the audience breathless with its cathartic ending.

Everyone is Unlikable in This K-Drama – But It Works