Lionsgate has announced the expanded cast for its upcoming action-thriller Shadow Force, which has now commenced production in Colombia under the direction of Joe Carnahan. Joining Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in the ensemble are Mark Strong, Jahleel Kamara, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An, and Ed Quinn. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith were also announced as cast members previously.

Washington and Sy star as former leaders of an elite special forces group who are forced to go into hiding after breaking the rules and falling in love. They go underground to protect their son from a vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail.

Washington is perhaps best known for her starring role in the ABC series Scandal, as well as the films Ray and Django Unchained. She also serves as producer on Shadow Force alongside Pilar Savone, through her Simpson Street banner. Sy is coming off Netflix’s Lupin, which ranks among the streamer’s most-watched non-English titles. He burst onto the scene with his César Award-winning role in the blockbuster French drama The Intouchables.

Image via BET

RELATED: Frank Grillo & Joe Carnahan Talk 'Boss Level,' Sword Fighting With Michelle Yeoh and Their Professional Bromance

Strong has developed a formidable rogues' gallery of villainous roles of his own, in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass, Green Lantern, Shazam!, and Cruella. He most recently wrapped filming Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The six-year-old Kamara has been acting for two years, and his credits include Disney+’s Rise, and a recurring role on NBC’s Manifest. Krondon is best known for his role in The CW’s Black Lightning, while Reyes starred in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Carnahan, who also co-wrote the script for Shadow Force with Leon Chills, knows his way around action films both big and small. Having gotten his start with movies such as Narc and Smokin’ Aces, he leveled up with the big-budget big-screen adaptation of The A-Team. He also directed the existential survival thriller The Grey — which has been considered as his best film yet, and last year helmed two back-to-back action movies: Boss Level, a video game-inspired film starring regular collaborator Frank Grillo, and Copshop, a Tarantino-esque B-movie starring Grillo and Gerard Butler. Carnahan was also attached to direct Bad Boys for Life, before being replaced by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Shadow Force has obtained a significant tax break for filming in Colombia, via the CINA incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes Colombia. Washington is also producing alongside Stephen “Dr.” Love and Sterling K. Brown. Katherine Atkinson, Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton serve as executive producers.

Read the film's official synopsis here:

In Shadow Force, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group, called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

You can watch our interview with Carnahan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.