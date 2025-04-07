After previously featuring in major shows such as The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy, Mark Strong’s next feature film just got a thrilling new look. Strong will star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Shadow Force, the upcoming action thriller due in theaters on May 2. Through Collider's Exclusive Preview Event, we're thrilled to unveil five new images from the film, which was written and directed by Joe Carnahan, with Leon Chills also working on the script. The film follows Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), two former leaders of a multinational special forces group known as Shadow Force. After breaking their vow by falling in love, they go underground to protect their son. Now, with a large bounty on their heads, this family’s fight for survival turns into an all-out war with Shadow Force hot on their trail. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff "Method Man" Smith will also star in the film.

When it was first announced over four years ago that Shadow Force was in the works, it was Sterling K. Brown who was attached to star alongside Kerry Washington, not Omar Sy. It wasn’t until two years later that Lionsgate revealed that Brown had departed the project and Sy was brought on as his replacement. Production on the film kicked off a few months later, which is around the same time that it was announced that Mark Strong and a slew of other names had joined the cast. News about the film was quiet until earlier this year, when Lionsgate announced that Shadow Force would be released on May 2. Collider exclusively debuted the first poster for the film on March 18, which shows Sy and Washington holding guns with lasers trained on them.

What Else Has Joe Carnahan Directed?