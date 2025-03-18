It's about to be Kerry Washington and Omar Sy against the world in the upcoming Lionsgate action thriller Shadow Force. With less than two months remaining until the Six Triple Eight and Lupin stars unite in a fight for their family, Collider is excited to share the official poster teasing the desperate situation ahead of them. The pair are very clearly out-manned and out-gunned as laser sights are trained on them from all angles, but as the tagline notes, it's "Family Over Everything" for their former special forces leaders. Their war begins in theaters on May 2 in the U.S.

Penned and directed by Smokin' Aces and Copshop helmer Joe Carnahan with Leon Chills co-writing, Shadow Force stars Washington and Sy as Kyrah and Isaac, the former leaders of the titular multinational special forces group. Everything falls apart for the couple when they fall in love and have a son, breaking one of the cardinal rules of covert operation. To protect their son and remain together, they go underground, but that doesn't stop the vengeful remnants of their old agency from hunting them down. With a massive bounty on their heads, they're stuck in an all-out war to free themselves from life under Shadow Force and find peace as a normal family.

Both Sy and Washington bring impressive resumes to the table. Fresh off of Tyler Perry's aforementioned WWII movie, Washington likely remains best known for her long-running role as Olivia Pope on Scandal from 2012 through 2018. Her film career has been quite varied, beginning with her breakout role in Save the Last Dance and including the Ray Charles biopic Ray and Quentin Tarantino's darkly comedic western flick Django Unchained. On the horizon, she's set for the next Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery with Wake Up Dead Man from Rian Johnson and the star-studded Ben Affleck feature Animals with Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson. Sy, meanwhile, has been a blockbuster staple between Transformers: The Last Knight, X-Men: Days of Futures Past, and Jurassic World to his name, and he's next set to take up another action-packed role as the lead of the Extraction spin-off show.

'Shadow Force' Boasts a Stellar Supporting Cast

Image via Lionsgate

The supporting cast around them is also plenty talented, including an Oscar winner in The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Rounding out the bunch is Power Book II: Ghost star Cliff “Method Man” Smith and BAFTA nominee Mark Strong, alongside Jahleel Kamara, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An, and Ed Quinn. Shadow Force has been a long time coming, initially being planned with Sterling K. Brown in the lead role and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director Victoria Mahoney behind the camera before production eventually began with Carnahan at the helm in 2022. After all this time, Brown is still attached as a producer through his Indian Meadows Productions banner with Washington, Pilar Savone, and Stephen “Dr.” Love also producing.

Shadow Force arrives in theaters on May 2. Check out the exclusive poster above.