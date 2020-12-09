Chloë Grace Moretz has taken to Twitter to unveil the first teaser for her batshit insane action thriller Shadow in the Cloud, which I saw a couple months ago and was an absolute blast.

Set during World War II in 1943, the film stars Moretz as a young woman who hitches a ride aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress with orders to escort a mysterious, highly classified package from Auckland to the plane's destination. Unfortunately, she's not the only unwanted passenger on the aircraft, as a gremlin has also stowed away with the intention of wreaking havoc on the flight.

Stuck in a claustrophobic ball turret for most of the film, Moretz must battle the gremlin in order to save the plane's misogynistic crew as well as the highly-coveted package, which is too large for her to hold in the gunner seat beneath the aircraft.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Roseanne Liang co-wrote and directed Shadow in the Cloud, which co-stars Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey and Nick Robinson. The film boasts a badass synth score from Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper that does a great job of setting a midnight movie mood. Seriously, this is a good flick to watch late at night with all the lights off.

Moretz re-establishes herself as an action heroine here following her breakout turn in Kick-Ass, and Shadow in the Cloud is also a strong calling card for Liang, who has used the majority of her interviews to distance the film from its co-writer Max Landis. Say what you will about Landis, but this film is unmistakably him, so if he's not your cup of tea or you can't separate the art from the artist then this is one flight you may want to miss. However, if you can get past his involvement, I think you'll have a lot of fun with this film.

According to Moretz, Vertical Entertainment will give Shadow in the Cloud a digital release on Jan. 1, so start your year off right with this entertaining B-movie that is every bit as fun as it is unrealistic. Watch the teaser below, and for more from both Moretz and Liang, click here to check out Perri Nemiroff's interview with the duo from last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

