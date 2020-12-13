Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for the World War II sci-fi action movie Shadow in the Cloud. The movie is directed and co-written by Roseanne Liang and stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, and Callan Mulvey. The official trailer arrives just one week after Moretz shared the Shadow in the Cloud teaser on Twitter.

The Shadow in the Cloud trailer gives us a longer look at the Moretz-led movie. Just based on what we're offered, I can't deny the premise looks intriguing. We're introduced to Maude Garrett (Moretz), a British pilot and mechanic charged with caring for an important package. She hops a ride with a ragtag, all-male crew of pilots who put Maude below the plane in a specialized cockpit that gives her a view of the airspace below. As Maude attempts to assert herself against the misogynistic cracks of the dudes, she also has a fight brewing with enemy planes and gremlin creatures that try to get on board. It's very reminiscent of the William Shatner Twilight Zone episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" except Maude has a couple of kinds of monsters to combat.

Image via Vertical Entertainment/Redbox Entertainment

When Collider's own Perri Nemiroff spoke with Moretz and Liang at last year's TIFF, the actor opened up about why she boarded Shadow in the Cloud.

"I’m a bit sadistic. I enjoy jumping into projects that I know are gonna be a little rough, that I know are gonna kinda kick my butt. I think that’s kind of a calling card for me. I’m like, ‘Oh, great! Is it gonna be brutal for me to jump into this one? Let’s go for it!’ Honestly, I was excited! I think Roseanne has kind of explained my brain as a bit of a technical brain and I completely agree with that, and I think this kind of movie let me really sink my teeth into that side of balancing the plates of acting on my own pretty much with just voices in my head as well as literally trying to exist within a tiny bowl and make it interesting and be able to progress the story with very minimal things around me."

Shadow in the Cloud arrives on video on demand on January 1, 2021. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video in December.

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney Assigns New Dates for ‘Free Guy’, 'The King's Man', and ‘Death on the Nile’ 20th Century Studios movies continue to change release dates.