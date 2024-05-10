The Big Picture Shadow in the Cloud reframes World War II through a female protagonist, exploring sexism in warfare and adding a sci-fi horror twist.

The film combines action-packed dogfights with monster movie jump scares, creating a unique mix of genres and inventive action sequences.

Despite its bonkers direction and black humor, Shadow in the Cloud maintains an empowering tone with Moretz delivering a strong, committed performance.

In the decades since the conflict began, World War II has become a popular source of inspiration behind American blockbuster movies. There’s certainly a place for more realistic depictions of the era like Saving Private Ryan or The Thin Red Line; however, World War II is a historical event that has become so mythologized that genre filmmakers have enjoyed turning it into a source of populist entertainment. While World War II films have steadily incorporated elements of comedy, action, and horror, they still largely come from a white male perspective. However, Shadow in the Cloud, which is now streaming on Netflix, reframes the “dogfight movie” narrative through the perspective of a young woman.

The notion of a female protagonist facing off against the Axis powers is an inherently interesting one; not only were female heroes forced to reckon with the impending threat of fascism, but they had to deal with the internal misogyny that came from within their ranks. Shadow in a Cloud pulls another twist on its audience when it completely shifts gear into science fiction horror territory. Defending it as a “good movie” may be challenging, but Shadow in the Cloud is so packed with shocking twists and visceral moments that it’s nearly impossible to not get sucked in.

What Is ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ About?

Set in the summer of 1943 when the allied forces are on the verge of victory, Shadow in the Cloud centers on the young RAP Pilot Office Maude Garrett (Chloe Grace Moretz) as she attempts to board the crew of the American B-17 bomber. Despite the protests she faces from the aircraft’s crew, Garrett insists that the package she is carrying is of high value for the upcoming journey to Samoa. The presence of a “MacGuffin” adds an inherent level of mystery to the story; while the viewer is initially unaware of what Garrett is containing, her insistence that her mission is top secret suggests that she may have a more important role in the war itself than she lets on. The tension that emerges between Garrett and the navigator Bradley Finch (Joe Witkowski), the pilot John Reeves (Callan Mulvey), and his assistant Anton Williams (Beulah Koale) is immediate; it gives Garrett an “underdog” quality that makes her an instantly likable protagonist.

Before it takes a hard slant toward being a genre thriller, Shadow in the Cloud is able to examine the multifaceted challenges of sexism in warfare. Even when Garrett attempts to raise concerns about the crew’s safety, she is forced to be silent because her coworkers consider her incapable of knowing anything about military strategy. Shadow in the Cloud does an excellent job of allowing the viewer to feel the same frustration that Garrett does when she is literally cut off from the rest of the crew and placed in control of a gun turret. While Garett initially believes this could help her earn the crew’s respect, she discovers it's merely a way for them to isolate her and place her in danger. Shadow in the Cloud speaks to the multilayered battle that female heroes like Garrett had to fight alongside a world war; they were defending a way of life in which they were not fully accepted.

‘Shadow in the Cloud’ Is an Inventive Mix of Genres

Although it does a remarkable job of crafting a unique perspective on airborne combat, Shadow in the Cloud becomes a science fiction horror film when a monstrous creature attacks the aircraft. The creature appears in the midst of a chaotic dogfight with a Japanese plane in which tension is already high; Garrett can’t help but react to the monster’s appearance with shock and confusion. The brilliance of inserting the creature into the narrative at this moment is that it ends up making Garrett more vulnerable; her report about the creature’s existence is seen as so unbelievable that she is no longer allowed to communicate with the rest of the crew. The creature’s presence serves as an interesting way to analyze the importance of believing women whilst also turning the film into a homage to classic “creature features.”

Shadow in the Cloud constructs inventive action sequences that combine wartime conflict with monster movie jump scares. Garrett is isolated within her area of the ship and must ensure that the craft does not end up crashing as she wrestles for control. This becomes more challenging when the gremlin-like creature invades the ship and attempts to snatch her mysterious package. Although it’s not treated as a straight-up parody, there’s an element of black humor to the film’s tone. It becomes almost comical to see how Garrett’s luck continues to get worse as she’s faced with new enemies.

‘Shadow in the Cloud’ Doesn't Take Itself Too Seriously and That's Why It Works

Shadow in the Cloud finds a unique tone that acknowledges the historical realities of sexism in warfare, yet doesn’t deny itself the chance to be a B movie. Garrett is an empowering character, and the revelation of what she is transporting only further invests the viewer in her mission. However, the bonkers direction the film goes as it details the monster’s abilities indicates that the film isn’t aiming to be too serious.

Despite the film’s more ludicrous elements, Moretz gives a strong and committed performance that elevates the material. It would have been easy for Moretz to treat the film as a joke, but her sincerity in detailing Garrett’s struggles ends up giving the film much more of an emotional impact than it would have otherwise.

Shadow in the Cloud is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

