Boss fights come in almost as many varieties as video games themselves do. Some, like Dark Souls’ Asylum Demon, are introductory, planting the seeds of what’s to come. Others, like The Last of Us’ David, are story-driven, climactic encounters that change the characters forevermore. Still others, like the Boom Box boss microgame from WarioWare: Smooth Moves, are just dumb fun. No matter the game, however, bosses generally serve as points of transition and change, breaks from regular gameplay that challenge your knowledge of the mechanics.

That’s where Shadow of the Colossus is different. The bosses aren’t merely a means to shake things up or test your grit, they’re the whole point of the game. (Spoilers incoming!)

Indeed, Dormin—a being that communicates through two intertwined, disembodied voices—is eerily happy to inform protagonist Wander that in order to resurrect Mono—the dead girl he brought with him to the Forbidden Lands—he must destroy the sixteen idols in the Shrine of Worship. In order to do that, he must defeat the sixteen colossi that represent said idols, upon which the latter will collapse. There’s no shopping to do. No side quests to complete. No NPCs to interact with. Just boss battles.

It’s a bold design choice on the developers’ part, but it works extremely well for both the story and the game itself… most of the time. No two boss fights are created equal, and Shadow of the Colossus is no exception (though Kow Otani’s transcendent, guilt-inducing soundtrack picks up much of the slack). They all generally run a similar course: find a way onto the colossus, seek out its magic sigil(s), and stab away. Execution and context are what make one colossus stand taller than another, so let’s see how they all stack up.

16. The Eleventh Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Relative to the other colossi, the eleventh is both small (about the size of an African elephant) and strangely aggressive, as if protecting the brazier-lit temple Wander finds it squatting in. He must use a torch to scare the flame-fearing creature off a cliff, shattering its armor plating and revealing its sigil. It’s definitely interesting to see such emotion from a colossus, but two major issues plague this fight.

First, should Wander be hit, his get-up animation takes long enough to give the colossus time to charge again, and again, and again. It feels like less of a challenge than it does a slog. Second, once Wander latches onto the colossus’s exposed back, it does everything in its power to buck him. A natural response, sure, but it takes the game’s ragdoll physics to a ridiculous level, which isn’t enjoyable in the slightest.

15. The Fourth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Each colossus can be defeated in several ways; turning hints "On" will have Dormin dole out the “standard” method. In the fourth colossus’s case, Wander is supposed to find a way up to the stubby tail and climb from there. It’s too high to reach, so he must make use of the nearby barrow-like tunnels to deceive the horse-like giant. Ensure it sees him duck inside one of the four entrances, come out the other side, watch until it leans down to see where Wander went, then beeline for the tail, which should now be closer to the ground.

On paper, it’s a fine (if somewhat tedious) idea for a boss, perfectly encapsulating Shadow of the Colossus’s puzzle-like approach. The problem is, getting the colossus to actually lean down verges on impossible. It tends to meander, as if uninterested in Wander; it can even head all the way back to where it’s first found. Honestly, it’s about as fun as cleaning out a real horse’s stable.

14. The Fifteenth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The fifteenth colossus is bearable but convoluted. It somewhat resembles the first and sixth colossi, though in a vacuum one might call it a cross between a great ape and a minotaur. And, fun fact: It’s one of only three colossi to feature an exclusive track, the appropriately named “Gatekeeper of the Castle Ruins.”

All that aside, the fight follows a rigid throughline, abandoning the creative thinking required to triumph over most other colossi. Wander must position himself so the colossus steps on one of the platforms rimming the sides of the corridor-like fortress where the battle takes place, tilting it so Wander can reach the wall above. He must then get the colossus to take a swing at him, collapsing the structure in such a way that perfectly leads to the next floor. Then, Wander must have the colossus destroy one of the two bridges crisscrossing the fortress, letting him jump onto the head. The pieces all fall into place a bit too conveniently.

13. The Twelfth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The twelfth colossus could very well have the most unique design of all: no eyes, protrusions resembling teeth jutting from its head, forward-facing horns bristling with energy, and a back that may as well be a small island in the lake where it resides. But how’s the fight?

Wander must first climb up to the colossus’s head so he can strike the teeth analogues, forcing the massive creature in the corresponding direction. The idea is to usher it toward the structures at the lake’s edge, where Wander can hop to the rooftops and garner the colossus’s attention. It will pick itself up out of the water to observe the young man, in turn revealing the sigil on its stomach.

The whole process takes quite a while (neither Wander nor the colossus are strong swimmers), and you must pull it off at least twice to fell the colossus. At least it requires more critical thinking than the fifteenth colossus.

12. The Second Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The first colossus is impressively large, but the second is on a whole other level, looming above like a disproportionately large, mythical bull. Bow in hand, Wander must aim and fire at the glowing soles of the colossus’s feet—either while it’s walking or as it rears on its hind legs. The mammoth creature reacts accordingly, stumbling in response to the unexpected pain and opening a window for Wander to climb its leg. From there, it becomes a search for the sigils; the colossus’s back is wide enough so that falling off is a non-issue.

While there’s nothing particularly wrong with this fight, there’s nothing truly special about it, either (aside from the stone wall-shattering introductory cutscene).

11. The Sixth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

As aforementioned, the first, sixth, and fifteenth colossi could be cousins. What sets the sixth apart—aside from its lack of a weapon—is what can only be described as a gross, flabby beard (“Grotesque Figures” is an appropriate track).

The colossus comes out from behind Wander, and in the confines of the cave, he has no choice but to run the other way, where three walls obstruct his path; hurdling over them before the colossus barrels through is intense. Behind the final wall is a hidey hole where Wander can crouch and draw the colossus’s probing gaze, forcing it to lean down and allowing the young man to latch onto the dangling beard.

The concept isn’t dissimilar from the fourth colossus, yet it’s executed much more efficiently, and in a much more visually arresting arena (a dark, ruin-filled cavern as opposed to a generic open field). That doesn’t make it one of the game’s best fights, but the step up is appreciated.

10. The Ninth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Wander’s horse Agro is a near-constant companion, grounding the game emotionally despite the relative lack of dialogue. The sleek black mare can’t follow her rider into every colossus’s lair, but when she can, it usually means she’ll be integral to the coming battle. Without her speed, defeating the ninth colossus is nigh impossible.

Ironically, it closely resembles a tortoise. It’s not the colossus’s movement speed that Wander needs Agro for, however, it’s the consecutive energy blasts the creature shoots from its mouth. Leading the colossus to one of the geysers powerful enough to flip it on its back while dodging its ranged attacks puts the bond between man and horse to the test. There’s no real danger once Wander’s on the “shell,” however, so the rest is a piece of cake.

What keeps the fight this low is the frustration it’s apt to cause; actually getting the colossus to one of the geysers isn’t easy due to its lumbering gait. Once things start falling into place, however, the fight becomes a satisfying challenge.

9. The First Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The first colossus is not hard to beat. It’s not as big as many of the colossi that follow, or as memorably designed (see: the sixth and fifteenth colossi). It doesn’t even have its own music, which you would think a first boss might. Yet for all that, there’s something really special about it—something intimate, almost.

It’s strange. Introductory bosses are often forgettable, especially in standalone games. So, what cements the first colossus in players’ minds so irrevocably? Maybe it’s because the opening cutscenes only just ended, and the direction of the game is as yet unclear, imbuing the colossus with an air of mystery. Maybe it’s the slow, deliberate way it turns toward Wander, cementing the size differential for the first time. Or maybe it’s simply because it’s the first, serving as both a teacher and a harbinger.

It could be all those things, or none of them. Whatever it may be, the first colossus thrusts you into the very heart of the Forbidden Lands, its leering gaze making one thing abundantly clear: there’s no turning back now.

8. The Fourteenth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Upon seeing how similar the fourteenth colossus is to the eleventh, worry sets in. Is Wander once again to be assailed by charge attacks that softlock him into submission? Are the ragdoll physics going to again kick into overdrive for no discernible reason? No and no, thankfully.

Still, approaching this colossus head-on is a fool’s errand. You must instead navigate the ancient metropolis it guards, using Wander’s expert parkour skills to leap between crumbling arches and pillars. The colossus will topple the pillars when Wander is atop them, forcing him to jump to the next closest one several times. The game of cat and mouse ends in a small courtyard where the colossus can be tricked into knocking over a platform onto its back, nullifying its defenses and revealing its sigil.

On the surface, it’s nearly as set piece-y as the battle against the fifteenth colossus, but it’s far less convoluted and not based on guesswork. Add on the fact that the colossus is nowhere near as aggressive as the eleventh, as well as the fascinating location it guards, and the fourteenth colossus stands tall despite its relative tininess.

7. The Seventh Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The ocean engenders equal parts curiosity and fear; we know less about it than we do about the farthest reaches of the solar system. When it comes to water levels, however, irritation and impatience are often the name of the game. The battle against the seventh colossus is a notable exception.

Several other colossi live in or around bodies of water, but the seventh is the only one to live beneath the surface. An electric eel-catfish hybrid of sorts, it gracefully cuts through the waves, making no attempt to dispel Wander until he grabs onto its tail… and it drags him down. It doesn’t do so out of malice, but that doesn’t make the experience any less horrifying. When it resurfaces, Wander must contend with the electric spikes along its back and be ready to hold on for dear life should the colossus decide to dip back under.

The abject terror of watching Wander flail helplessly in the current, stamina meter slowly draining, wondering when the colossus will surface… it’s touch and go in the scariest way possible. No other colossus (except the sixteenth) instills such an acute sense of fear, and that alone makes this one stand out.

6. The Eighth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The Forbidden Lands are peppered with ruined cities, caves that appear to be man-made (or at least man-added-to), and architecture that defies conventional definition. You’re never explicitly told who built any of it, or whether humans played a part (or lived there, for that matter), which is what makes the multi-floored colosseum the eighth colossus inhabits so intriguing.

Close-quarters combat isn’t a viable option, as the colossus will whack Wander a new one with its tail. It can also crawl up and down the sides of the colosseum like a ginormous gecko, shooting energy that bursts into magical, health-draining clouds. Wander’s bow is the key to victory; shooting the colossus’s vulnerable legs as it ascends the walls causes it to fall upside down, revealing the sigil on its belly.

That Wander can topple any of the colossi despite the size differential is incredible, but there’s something deeply sad about how a tool as simple as a bow can override the colossus’s versatile natural defenses. It’s no thematic coincidence that many of the colossi are modeled after animals. Indeed, fascinating though the colosseum may be, it’s nothing more than a cage to this colossus.

5. The Third Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The first colossus appears distressed walking around its lonely ravine. The second stomps around a beach as Wander tries to slay it. But the third? The third lays lackadaisically atop its stone arena, watching the clouds go by. Wander’s arrival seems to annoy it more than anything, its relaxing alone time rudely interrupted.

As if that doesn’t make the battle sad enough, the sword in the colossus’s hand isn’t actually in its hand: it is its hand—or, more accurately, its entire arm. Colossi often come equipped with defense mechanisms, but this one seems to have been created as a weapon. While each colossus comes with its own unique set of questions, the juxtaposition this one presents is particularly interesting: What role—if any—was it originally assigned, and what does it actually want?

Philosophical musings aside, Wander is here to wage war, so the colossus can’t continue lazing around. The goal: shatter its arm brace by getting it to strike the metal plate in the middle of the arena, then climb up its sword-arm and search for the sigils. A simple but effective fight, made extra tense by the relatively small fighting grounds and the burden of guilt.

4. The Sixteenth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Riding Agro, Wander stumbles in the saddle as the bridge they’re crossing loosens and collapses. The horse bucks her master, sacrificing herself to save him as the last support crumbles. Rain falls. Thunder calls. Lightning beckons. A fortress looms. The final battle has begun.

The solemnity with which the humanlike sixteenth colossus carries itself is underlined by the equally solemn “Demise of the Ritual,” tolling like a funeral bell. Its feet are locked in place, but it shoots precisely aimed bolts as Wander creeps closer, using underground tunnels and rain-slicked ledges to stay out of the line of fire. It’s almost a little too easy… like the arena was set up by some unseen force in order to ensure the colossus’s defeat, and by extension the ritual’s completion.

Shadow of the Colossus never tries to make you feel comfortable, and it’s never more apparent than when Wander lands the killing blow on this colossus, causing it to grip its face in pain and slump over quite unceremoniously. The whole affair is haunting and depressing, punctuated by endgame cutscenes that reveal the machinations that’ve been going on behind the scenes all along.

3. The Tenth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

The tenth colossus has a lot going for it: an exclusive track (“A Messenger From Behind”), a stunning arena (a sand-filled cave, sunlight streaming down from the pockmarked ceiling), and aggression that puts the eleventh colossus to shame (in a good way). What stands out the most, however, is the pure technical skill needed to overcome it.

Blanket terms like “easy” or “hard” are insufficient when describing Shadow of the Colossus’s difficulty. The game’s mechanics are unique not in terms of what Wander can do, but in terms of how they’re executed. Strike a colossus’s rough skin and the sword will bounce off; be near a giant foot stomping down and watch the resulting shockwave send Wander reeling; hold on while a colossus tries shaking him and feel helpless until it stops. Learning to maintain control takes practice, and even then, colossi can easily throw you off (literally, most of the time).

The tenth colossus requires absolute control. You have to ride Agro at top speed as it chases Wander through the sand, rotate the camera one-hundred and eighty degrees, equip the bow, and shoot for its eyes while it swerves back and forth like a massive snake. Do all that successfully, and it will crash into a wall and expose the sigil on its back. It’s the most thrilling, visceral challenge the game has to offer.

2. The Thirteenth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

If the colossi are good at one thing, it’s inspiring that curious mix of reverence and fear we call awe (one of the game’s tracks is even called “In Awe of the Power”). Sometimes it’s the sheer size differential; other times it’s their imposing auras, permeating the barrier between game and reality; still other times it’s their ethereal beauty. No colossus is more well-rounded in all these aspects than the thirteenth.

Twirling out from beneath the sand like a towering corkscrew, it’s hundreds of feet long from head to tail—and it can fly. It banks over the desert, paying no heed to Wander or Agro whatsoever. Yet, in spite of its intimidating size, it’s by far the most peaceful of all the colossi; it never goes on the aggressive. Because killing the twelve colossi preceding it isn’t proof enough of Wander’s tenuous morals and motivations, right?

The colossus stays afloat via three sets of gas bladders, which you must systematically puncture with steady aim. Once popped, the colossus will descend, its wings dragging through the sand as the bladders reinflate. Agro can catch up, Wander can hop onto one of the wings, and the slaughter can begin in earnest. Soaring above the desert on the colossus’s serpentine back, running hundreds of feet from sigil to sigil, gripping on for dear life as its body turns upside down—it’s a surreal experience.

1. The Fifth Colossus

Image via Sony, Bluepoint Games

Wander dismounts Agro and steps into a murky lake. The air’s heavy, groggy, dark. He swims to a strange-looking building lined with wrought iron fences bent and twisted with age. At the far end, he stops. Looks up. Hears the sound of something sailing through the air. Then that something passes: a great stone bird, the pump of its wings powerful enough to stir the lake below. It flies to a tall column in the center of the lake, perches atop it…

… and waits.

No other colossus does that. Some won’t defend themselves unless provoked, yes, but that’s not the same thing. The seventh, for instance, swims until it sees Wander, upon which it arcs toward him, tail breaching the surface so the battle can begin. The thirteenth flies around almost apathetically until it’s forced down. The sixteenth only waits until Wander is in range, then blasts away. But the fifth? The colossus will keep an eye on Wander, but even if he swims to the base of the column where it’s perched, it will. Not. Move.

There’s a lot to unpack there: patience, fascination, hesitance, intelligence, reflection, maybe even yearning. It’s truly amazing how much is going on despite nothing actually happening—a masterstroke on the developers’ part. Of course, Wander is there for a reason, and a well-placed arrow will get the colossus to finally swoop right at him. “A Despair-Filled Farewell” may not be exclusive to the aerial confrontation that follows, but the tragically beautiful track encapsulates the pain and suffering Wander thoughtlessly inflicts.

