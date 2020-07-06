Stop What You’re Doing and Watch the New ‘Shadow Warrior 3’ Teaser Trailer

Shadow Warriors 3 is on the way, and it just might be the tongue-in-cheek over-the-top antidote to the recent run of samurai/ninja action games set in feudal Japan. Well, it’s definitely another one of those, as anyone who has played the previous games in the franchise know full well, but it’s got its own sense of style thanks to the Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital teams behind the scenes. It’s also likely to be a 2021 title that draws #Cancellation concerns and criticisms due to its particular brand of humor, but hey, there’s no such thing as bad press.

The game may not be coming out until next year (though you can wishlist it on Steam right now), but the Devolver Direct 2020 event on July 11 at noon Pacific / 3pm ET aims to give us a better look at it. Put this one on your radar and your calendar.

Here’s the teaser trailer you’ve been waiting for:

Coming 2021. Watch the gameplay reveal during Devolver Direct 2020 on July 11 at 12:00PM Pacific: http://twitch.tv/twitchgaming http://shadowwarrior.com and follow @ShadowWarrior on Twitter for more details.

And here’s the official story so far, courtesy of the game’s official site:

Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system. Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Check out what the team behind the title had to say below:

Shadow Warrior 3 from Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital shoots, slices, and wall runs the offbeat series to the next level in 2021! Watch 4K Teaser Trailerhttps://t.co/5JpmEuWcS9 Wishlist on Steamhttps://t.co/xeYKMFOJ5E Gameplay Reveal

Saturday, July 11 | Devolver Direct pic.twitter.com/OE1yaV26o0 — Shadow Warrior (@ShadowWarrior) July 6, 2020

And here are some more teases from the Shadow Warriors 3 team they shared out over the last week or so: