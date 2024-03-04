The Big Picture Shadowhunters cast members are reuniting for a new movie called Firework , written by Matthew Daddario, with a personal touch.

The project teases fans with a script hinting at something about Daddario's life, not related to the Shadowhunters world.

After the show ended, the cast pursued various projects, staying close and supporting each other on social media.

Nearly 5 years after the hunt ended on Freeform for Shadowhunters, part of the main cast is back together for a new project, and this time it's a movie. Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood and Matthew Daddario are working on a new film together, according to a photo posted by McNamara on her Instagram account. In the post, the trio can be seen holding copies of a script for a movie called Firework with the caption reading "Something fire is in the works… #FIREWORKMOVIE 🎇." Even more exciting is that the film's script was written by Daddario. The subtitle on the script's cover page reads "Almost based on a true story," teasing some personal insight into Daddario's life.

The film is in the early development stages, so there are no details about it yet. The fact that it teases something personal about Daddario's life rules it out from being related to the shadow world, something that would need Cassandra Clare to cosign before anything else. This new project is exciting for Clace fans nonetheless.

What Has the 'Shadowhunters' Cast Been Up To?

After Shadowhunters ended, the cast pursued different projects, with McNamara joining Arrow as it neared its conclusion. She was also cast in The Stand, a miniseries based on Stephen King's books. She would lead once again in the short-lived Walker: Independence, a spin-off of CW's Walker. Walker: Independence was canceled after one season. Sherwood was cast in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer where he played the role of Kurt. Showtime canceled the show after one season. He was then seen in the action film Eraser: Reborn in a leading role. Sherwood was added to the cast of Netflix's Partner Track where he played Jeff Murphy alongside Arden Cho (Teen Wolf, Avatar: The Last Airbender). Netflix also canceled the show after one season. Daddario joined the second season of Why Women Kill where he played Scooter. He starred in the movie Trust with Victoria Justice in 2021.

The cast of Shadowhunters seems close even after their show ended, often appearing in each other's social media posts. Apart from the trio, Shadowhunters starred Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy), Alberto Rosende (Chicago Fire), Isaiah Mustafa (It, Boy Kills World), Emeraude Toubia (With Love), and David Castro.

All seasons of Shadowhunters are available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Shadowhunters On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is -- she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids, called Shadowhunters, who hunt demons. After her mother is kidnapped, Clary is thrust into the world of demon-hunting. Clary relies on mysterious Jace and fellow hunters Isabelle and Alec to help her navigate the dark world. While living in this new world among creatures like vampires and werewolves, Clary's best friend Simon helps her uncover answers that could help her find her mother. The fantasy show is based on a series of young adult books by Cassandra Clare. Release Date August 1, 2016 Cast Katherine McNamara , Isaiah Mustafa Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

