A new trend seems to be popping up on streaming services: taking an immensely popular young adult novel and developing it into a television series. HBO Max, soon to be rebranded as Max, will be developing a new Harry Potter series. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being reimagined as a television series for Disney+. Even Twilight is getting in on the action! On a certain level this makes sense: Hollywood is hungry for IP to strip-mine/sell, not to mention the ability to stay closer to the source material with a television format. But all of these series were beaten to the punch by one unlikely contender: The Mortal Instruments. The Cassandra Clare-penned series attempted to piggyback on the young adult craze with a film series...but crashed with its first installment, City of Bones. However, The Mortal Instruments would get a second life in the Freeform series Shadowhunters — and its success could provide a roadmap for future YA adaptations.

What Is 'The Mortal Instruments' About?

The Mortal Instruments begins like any other young adult series: teenager Clary Fray encounters the Shadowhunters, a group of beings dedicated to eradicating evil from the Earth. That evil takes the form of supernatural creatures including werewolves, vampires, and even angels. Clary joins the Shadowhunters' ranks, soon encountering ex-member Valentine Morgenstern, who is hellbent on summing the Angel of Death Raziel. Like any other young adult romance, there's also copious amounts of romance thrown into the mix as Clary falls for fellow Shadowhunter Jace Herondale...and then learns that he might be her adoptive brother. (Yes, this actually happened).

While The Mortal Instruments has gathered a legion of fans and landed on the New York Times bestseller list multiple times, some of the series' detractors unfavorably compared it to Twilight. It turned out that Clare did in fact take inspiration from a popular YA series, but it wasn't Stephenie Meyer's vampire romance. Eventually, evidence surfaced that Clare changed elements of a Harry Potter fanfiction she wrote to create the narrative of The Mortal Instruments. But the various elements, including a youngster who discovers they're part of a magical world as well as being the only one to save said world, had been done before. That would prove to be the kiss of death for the film version.

'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' Was Dead on Arrival

When The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones premiered, it was immediately panned by critics. Many reviews pointed out the similarities to other popular young adult franchises, most notably Twilight and The Hunger Games. The most damning review called it "one of the most disastrous page-to-screen adaptations in memory." Most of the issue lies in the performances, particularly from leads Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower. They have zero chemistry and zero sense of character; the audience may as well be watching a pair of Barbie dolls interact. That's not even mentioning the waste of a great cast — including Robert Sheehan and Jared Harris — and cramming enough mythology for two movies into one.

Not only was City of Bones a critical failure, but it also ended up being a major box office loss — which, along with Ender's Game, led to a major blow for distributor Constantin Film. This failure ended up kneecapping plans for future films, one of which would have included Sigourney Weaver in a major role. The rest of the cast actually managed to land on their feet, with Bower playing the skinless menace Vecna in Stranger Things and Sheehan playing a major role in The Umbrella Academy.

'Shadowhunters' Managed To Give 'The Mortal Instruments' a Second Chance

Eventually, The Mortal Instruments would find new life when the Shadowhunters show was greenlit. This time around, Clary was played by Katherine McNamara — and the series managed to stay far closer to the books than the film ever did. A large part of that was due to the television format, which seems to be a far better fit for adapting books. Instead of relying on a set time frame, television allows for more of the book's story and characters to be explored. Take the introduction of vampires and werewolves: in City of Bones, they're thrown into the mix in a confusing and poorly framed fight scene. In Shadowhunters, they're built up as credible threats, and the transformation of Clary's friend Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) into a vampire is given the gravity it deserves.

The biggest draw of Shadowhunters is McNamara's performance as Clary. She makes the young Shadowhunter feel like an actual teenager: she's allowed to make mistakes, and deal with her emotions — including romantic ones for Jace. McNamara would take a similar approach to future roles, including Mia Smoak on Arrow and Abigail Walker on Walker: Independence. Unlike City of Bones, Shadowhunters would better utilize its supporting cast — particularly Isaiah Mustafa, who plays police officer-turned-werewolf Luke Garroway.

'Shadowhunters' Impact on Popular Culture

Though City of Bones came and went with little fanfare, Shadowhunters continues to have an impact on pop culture to this day. The cast was a regular fixture at comic conventions, with fans even planning to host their own con (though it fell through). McNamara and co-star Dominic Sherwood recently launched a podcast called "Return to the Shadows," where they talk about their time on the show and share behind the scenes tidbits for fans. Even though Constantin's money troubles led to the show being cancelled in its third season, it still managed to gather some of Freeform's highest ratings.

The success of Shadowhunters could provide a roadmap for these other potential series. If the showrunners and creators are willing to take their time, as well as cast the right actors and lean into what drew fans to these stories in the first place, success is all but assured. Time will tell if these shows share in Shadowhunters' success.