Since its initial launch in 2020, Peacock has brought viewers some of the very best in documentary films and series. From the uplifting Hardball: The Girls of Summer to the Sesame Street-based I Am Big Bird, and even the harrowing true crime docuseries, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, the NBC streaming service has absolutely delivered when it comes to pulling back the curtain on interesting, and sometimes hard to watch topics. And, boy are they at it again with their upcoming docuseries, Shadowland.

Directed by Stephen Bailey, Alex Braverman, and Eve Van Dyke, and executive produced by legendary documentarian, Joe Berlinger, the six-part series will take viewers on a wild ride behind some of today’s most highly debated conspiracy theories. A trailer released ahead of the show’s arrival gives us a deeper look into the topics it will tackle and the voices viewers will hear from.

Shadowland, which pulls its subject matter from a report done by The Atlantic magazine, investigates the reasons why America has been seemingly pulled in two — specifically in recent years. The series will focus on those who have referred to media sources as “fake news,” featuring stories of folks from across the country including a pizza shop owner facing two decades in prison for her part in the January 6th insurrection and an anti-vaxxer who claimed to have a cure for COVID-19, along with those who believe the 2020 election was stolen. The trailer immediately breaks down the basis of a conspiracy theory, giving audiences a better understanding of how these ideas have spread like wildfire and why they’re so dangerous.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Confronting a Serial Killer' Trailer: Joe Berlinger Shines a Light on Samuel Little

Shipping off the team of filmmakers to various pockets of America, Berlinger says that he was hoping to bring about better understanding by allowing the subjects to share their stories. The legendary director, whose projects include the groundbreaking Paradise Lost trilogy and, more recently, Netflix's Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, went on to say that his hope was to “create an immersive experience” that would show “both sides” of the story and allow everyone to “express their views and, hopefully, create a dialogue that extends beyond viewers’ television screens.”

Along with Berlinger, the series was also executive produced by Craig D’Entrone, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Jen Isaacson, Jon Doran, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, Adrienne LaFrance, and Linzee Troubh. RadicalMedia produced in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Co.

Shadowland will hit the streamer as part of its first annual Peacock DocFest, a six-week festival that will debut the platform’s best of the best when it comes to upcoming documentary projects. A fresh doc will hit screens everywhere on Wednesdays between September 14 and October 19 with a slew of new favorites coming your way.

Settle in and prepare to binge Shadowland when the six-parter hits Peacock all at once on September 21. Check out the trailer below.