If documentaries from across the plethora of streaming platforms have taught us anything, it's that people get lured into cults much more easily than you expect. But it's not often that these kinds of stories get the twisty, arthouse and cinematic treatment that Shadowland displays. The documentary centers around the controversial Richard Stanley, and Collider can bring you an exclusive look at the new trailer for the feature that is making waves at film festivals. With an impressive perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has yet to set a theatrical release date.

We've all seen it — people who are in desperate search for something greater that gives them an indication of their life's purpose find a community in which they believe the answers will come... and before they know it, they find themselves trapped in a cult. Shadowland covers just that, but with the difference that we witness the change in Stanley's demeanor when allegations of domestic abuse are brought into light and his local admirers start confronting him.

From what the new trailer suggests, Shadowland will showcase what happens when selfish people are put in positions of power with little to no oversight — as well as how their behavior causes trauma that can extend to the rest of the lives of people who suffered at their hands. The movie is directed by Otso Tiainen, who started his career directing music videos in Finland, before cutting his teeth on a documentary series, now makes his feature documentary debut.

'Shawdowland' Director Speaks Up About Unexpected Turn of Events: "We, Too, Were Deceived"

In an official statement, director Otso Tiainen delved a little deeper into what Shadowland is truly about and how production transformed as they navigated it. The filmmaker also opened up about how the themes drastically changed once they turned on Stanley:

"Shadowland is about people who don't feel at home in modern society and find refuge in a remote region in the South of France. While this world may seem strange and fantastic, the aspirations of the seekers are universal. We all seek that which would make us whole: for some, it's success; for others, spirituality, but we must be careful about who we decide to follow. We filmmakers started this journey planning to make an elevated documentary with genre film aspirations. The film was supposed to show how an imagined world can mend a broken soul. Soon everything turned upside down. Instead of portraying an artist's rise, fall and glorious rise again, we ended up following his friends and admirers getting lost in a web of manipulation. Fortunately we also witnessed their survival and decisions that resulted in their triumph. It is also the story of us as filmmakers. We fell in love with this world, found adventures in it — and we, too, were deceived."

Shadowland is yet to get a release date in theaters. You can check out our exclusive trailer above.