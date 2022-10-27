Red Water Entertainment shared with Collider today an exclusive trailer for their upcoming film Shadows. The psychological thriller has an intriguing premise: Two sisters live in a post-apocalyptic world in which sunlight has become deadly. The distribution company also revealed to Collider the release date of the movie, and we can now share with you that Shadows will become available on November 15 in major digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH.

Shadows is itself a must-watch, since it represents Mia Threapleton’s first leading role. The gritty setting suggested by the trailer reveals a heck of a project for a new actor to lead, but Threapleton seems to handle it well. The young actor made her debut alongside her mother Kate Winslet in A Little Chaos, and is also set to star in the upcoming Starz period drama series Dangerous Liaisons.

In addition, the trailer reveals some The Others vibes, with sunlight being a major antagonist in a story in which bigger secrets are probably hidden beneath the surface. The precarious lifestyle along with the possibility to only explore the world during the night suggests there is a lot to be unearthed by Alma (Threapleton) and her sister Alex (Lola Petticrew), who are supposed to believe a mother who’s clearly overbearing and passive-aggressive. That alone makes for a meaty horror story, but Shadows obviously has a lot more mysteries and tension to build.

Shadows is directed by Carlo Lavagna, who helms the follow-up to his 2015 feature film debut Arianna. The screenplay is a team effort that united the voices of Damiano Bruè (Ninna Nanna), Fabio Mollo (My Soul Summer), Vanessa Picciarelli (Bangla), and Tiziana Triana (Netflix’s Luna Nera).

In an interview with Galway Film Fleadh, Lavagna talked about his movie, which had an early online screening at the Rome Film Festival during the height of the pandemic in 2020 — so the feeling of isolation and danger that permeates the story resonated with audiences. During the interview, the director revealed what drew him to the project:

“I wanted to try and make a genre film that I hadn’t done before and specifically connect that with some of my themes, some of the things I’m attracted to [as a filmmaker] in terms of identity or the discovery of who we are. […] I tried to connect that with a thriller and I thought it could be an interesting experiment to do to that extent.”

Shadows premieres on November 15 in major digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH.

