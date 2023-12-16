The Big Picture Jeffrey Wright brings fun and spice to his role as Peoples Hernandez in Shaft while the rest of the cast feels overly tied to the plot.

Jeffrey Wright has been around the block and then some, seeing himself graduate in recent years from indie darling to supreme role player to main attraction with American Fiction. It's been a long time coming, as Wright has been a lightning rod on screen in almost every project he's popped up in. It takes someone with immense charisma and confidence to slip comfortably into cameoing in Jim Jarmusch films, being Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, and becoming an official member of the Wes Anderson rotation, with such different temperaments and speeds, but Wright has the command needed to move between worlds. With an output as vast as his, it's easy to lose sight of the unsung highlights, and I want to highlight his turn as Peoples Hernandez in the under-sung 2000 sequel Shaft.

What Is 'Shaft' About?

Shaft (2000) is the John Singleton-directed sequel to the legendary Blaxploitation classic Shaft from 1974, starring Richard Roundtree. In this new version, Samuel L. Jackson plays John Shaft, the coincidentally named nephew of the original Shaft (Roundtree), and in this current era, Shaft must do his duty to take down New York City's biggest crime threat: the dynamic duo of Peoples Hernandez (Wright) and Walter Wade, Jr. (Christian Bale). Wade, Jr. is a trust fund baby who escaped the authorities after killing someone, while Hernandez is the local drug lord whom Shaft arrested for "assaulting" him (let's not forget Shaft is essentially a cop in the vein of Dirty Harry). When these two crooks share a cell, they hatch a scheme: if Walter acts as the front for Peoples' drug operation, Peoples will send his people to kill the only woman who can prove Walter killed someone (Toni Collette).

Peoples is admittedly not the most intriguing person on the page, as he largely functions as a plot device with a fairly scattershot sense of backstory. He's a wannabe Tony Montana with a thick Dominican accent, a swagger that oversells how imposing he is, and the air of entitlement needed to sell us on him being a guy who's fought to be in his position and knows how to keep up appearances. Wright brings a sense of fun and spice to his role that is sorely missing from the rest of the cast. While the film is notorious for its behind-the-scenes drama and choppy script rewrites, Peoples is the one character who feels consistent in his characterization and is allowed to flesh out his character with his interactions, while all the other characters feel overly tied to the plot and at the whims of a script that doesn't know what to do on an emotional level. Jeffrey Wright is the only person who makes his character feel like a tangible person amid a sea of film tropes.

Jeffrey Wright Has All the Funniest Scenes in 'Shaft'

First and foremost, Peoples is just incredibly funny when the rest of the film is so uncertain about its humor. Every scene with Peoples is a blast due to him getting a lot of the best lines and bits of business to do. For instance, our introduction to him has Peoples eating takeout food in front of Shaft while antagonizing him. Shaft retaliates by throwing a basketball at his head, and Peoples drops the takeout on his nice shirt, which leaves a giant stain. This makes Peoples compelled to confront Shaft with his gang of henchmen behind him, making for an incredibly funny visual of a not-very-tough-looking man furiously fuming while surrounded by much bigger dudes. When he confronts Shaft, he insists he's wearing "Egyptian cotton," which leads to one of Shaft's best lines about how he wouldn't know what Egyptian cotton was "if the Pharoah himself had sent it to him." Shaft might "own" the scene, but Wright's chemistry with Jackson makes this innocuous tradeoff way more memorable than it would be on the page.

The other scene that perfectly showcases this is when Peoples has another encounter with Shaft later in the film, this time at a small café. Shaft tries convincing Peoples to not team up with Walter, mostly to intimidate him. It seems to work, as Peoples is doing his very best to put up a brave front, but you can tell from the angles that he's petrified of Shaft laying down some serious threats. All his cool handshakes with his sidekicks and assertions that he's a "star" who "respects" Shaft can't cover up that he's starting to figure out how much he can't mess with Shaft. Wright makes this scene funny by how he's able to present this subconsciously divided front: he's communicating strength to the guys in the room, but the audience can intuit the underlying tension in his face and voice. This partially speaks to how well Wright mastered the Dominican accent, which he's gone on record saying was inspired by a Dominican man he used to know.

Jeffrey Wright Is Far More Engaging Than Christian Bale in 'Shaft'

A large chunk of the plot is devoted to scenes of Jeffrey Wright and Christian Bale sharing screentime and plotting a nefarious scheme together. It's these scenes that show you how much more locked into his role Wright is compared to Bale. Bale evolved into one of the most technically gifted actors of his generation, but at this point, he was still riding off the glory of American Psycho, and his casting in this film felt like a quick cash-in on his new image. Wade, Jr. feels like a watered-down version of Patrick Bateman, with all the good suits and slick hair, but nothing is unnerving or menacing about him. He's both too cartoonish in his racist evil and too bland in his actual mental makeup, and Wright is just eating his lunch in every scene. While Wright does come off as a bit silly when paired with Jackson's more aggressive and snappy take on Shaft, he's a calculating mastermind next to Bale's "I'm just here so I don't get fined" demeanor.

The scene where they first meet in prison displays this perfectly. Peoples sees an opportunity and slides in, making it clear in posture and tone that he's looking for business; Walter, meanwhile, is only concerned with trying to project how cool he is on the surface. While technically making the right acting choice, Bale comes off as overly cold and disconnected, while Wright is fully engaged and makes the scene feel like more of a full exchange. There's a sharpness to his words, at once easygoing and precise, with his accent adding a hint of humor to how he mispronounces "Tiger Woods" as "Tiger Woo." Since Shaft is the only person who rattles his cage, he feels comfortable and in charge, knowing he's dealing with someone he can use to his advantage. This is ultimately just a scene to move the plot forward, and the dynamic between these two will be largely ignored for the rest of the film, but Jeffrey Wright makes it feel like the inception of a burgeoning crime empire.

How Does Jeffrey Wright Elevate His Thin Role in 'Shaft'?

It's strange to think about this film knowing how it was originally supposed to go. The person who was first cast in the role of Peoples was John Leguizamo, but after he dropped out to do Moulin Rouge, Wright was brought in as his replacement. There's no doubt that Leguizamo would have been enjoyable in the role, but at this stage in his career, he more than likely would have played up the more comedic aspect of Peoples, leaned in harder to the idea of Peoples as just the comedic relief. But the benefit of having Jeffrey Wright in this role is that he can be the best of both worlds. Being a more classically trained actor with a wider diaspora of experience under his belt, he can do the triple threat of nailing the obvious jokes, introducing humor that wasn't on the page just from his delivery and can even bring more street cred to what was originally no more than a collection of gangster clichés played purely for laughs. This is what happens when you cast an actor like Jeffrey Wright, who's vastly above the script's pay grade, and let him cook.

