Whenever anyone hears the word "Bollywood" it is fair to say a synonymous cry is heard across the world echoing the name of industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Dubbed the "King of Bollywood" and a titan of Indian cinema, SRK has built a reputation for stealing the hearts of audiences internationally in his three decades of starring in films. If one thing is clear, SRK is not done yet, with his next big venture set to be an epic collaboration with streaming giant Netflix.

Unveiling a teaser on Instagram, Khan wrote: "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for a one-of-a-kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan, created and directed by Aryan Khan. "Witness Bollywood like never before, on Netflix," he added.

The series, which marks a directorial debut for his son Aryan, is expected to use the Bollywood film industry as its backdrop promising "an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood,” according to Variety. It also vows to feature a host of superstar cameos and a string of "larger-than-life characters" for a "tongue-in-cheek" take on the industry. In a statement on the new series, SRK added: "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider." The teaser promises an exciting ride but audiences will have to wait a bit longer to peel back the details of the series.

The Netflix Series Marks the Directorial Debut of his Son Aryan Khan

After cementing a legacy in making people fall in love with an arsenal of romantic hits, SRK decided to make a hard pivot away from the genre in pursuit of new pastures. In doing so, the legendary actor only re-cemented his place in cinema history in an epic 2023 which saw him boast three theatrical releases, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, the former two of which were hailed for their stunning action sequences. The triple threat release ultimately proved Khan may be a connoisseur of the classics but there is no stopping him from claiming the industry throne all over again.

This is, of course, all whilst his iconic releases continue to strike a chord of nostalgic audiences. In fact, most recently, his 2004 romantic epic Veer-Zaara was given a theatrical re-release in honor of its 20-year anniversary and - as expected - audiences flocked to the theaters in masses to indulge in raw romance once again. If this proves anything, it is evident that there is just no stopping SRK, his past continues to carve his name in record books and his present sees him open new doors to success.

There is no release formal title or release date yet for Shah Rukh Khan's new project but stay tuned at Collider for more details!