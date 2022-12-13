Shah Rukh Khan - or King Khan as he is known by his legion of fans around the world - is just weeks away from his first theatrical release in over four years, Pathaan. In what has been an agonizing wait for fans of Bollywood's most eligible actor, Pathaan marks SRK's first formal foray into the action genre. Shaping up to be an action feast of epic proportions, the movie sees Khan in the titular role, and from what can be gathered so far, the character is expected to be a revered undercover agent or spy who has developed quite a reputation underground. As the countdown on the film's release ticks down, eager audiences are being drip-fed tidbits to sink their teeth into.

The latest of which is a fresh song, titled "Besharam Rang" (which directly translates to Shameless Colour), which is set to be featured in the upcoming movie. The track, which screams party anthem with its infectious beat coupled with silky melodies, features vocals from industry legends Shilpa Rao, Vishal and Sheykhar and Caralisa Monteiro. But it's the video that has really caught the attention of viewers. The video shows off a suave-looking SRK in his new rugged aesthetic, which is comprised of flowing locks, dark stubble, ample jewelry hanging from his neck and a relaxed, open shirt to add to the effortlessness of it all. Meanwhile, his co-star Deepika Padukone steals the show with her high-fashion-meets-beachwear wardrobe and a reel of seamlessly choreographed steps. Set in front of an exotic backdrop of mountains and endless blue sea, the pair boast sensual chemistry galore as they transition from an alluring game of cat and mouse to moving in perfect unison to the beat.

Whilst Khan may have made a point of departing from his three-decade-long legacy of romantic roles earlier this year - because he feels "too old" for it - it's clear chemistry is certainly not off the table for the seasoned actor. Whether SRK and Padukone's on-screen counterparts are enemies or lovers (or enemies that become lovers) has not yet been unveiled, but their on-screen union does prompt a string of questions about how the two characters know each other. Especially given that their Bollywood co-star John Abraham, is the only one that has been openly slated as the antagonist of the film, which begs the question, is there more than meets the eye?

Image via Yash Raj Films

Given the diversity in aesthetics for Khan's titular hero and the video for "Besharam Rang," it's evident that Pathaan is a much more layered character than first anticipated. Viewers have, so far, seen the character go from being beaten black and blue to sailing the shores under the sun. This very much leans into the idea that Khan is working undercover because few other reasons would warrant such a disparity in circumstances or looks.

The music video comes just weeks after audiences were given a glimpse into what is to come in Khan's return to screens in the form of a teaser trailer. The clip very much saw SRK live up to his Mission Impossible dreams with building-scaling stunts even Tom Cruise would be impressed by. It looks like we're all just going to have to wait to unpack the answers to Khan's latest character on the silver screen.

Pathaan docks at a theater near you on January 25. You can watch the video for "Besharam Rang" below.