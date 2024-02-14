The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood superstar, expressed his interest in playing a Bond villain, as he believes he may be too short to play Bond himself.

Despite his popularity and successful career, SRK hasn't starred in any international projects and hasn't been offered any meaningful roles in Hollywood.

SRK declined a role in Slumdog Millionaire because he found the character to be dishonest, but praised Anil Kapoor for his performance in the film.

The rules around who can play James Bond and who can’t are unwritten and arbitrary, often to the franchise’s detriment, but the iconic series has been comparatively flexible when it comes to the casting of Bond villains. Some of the most acclaimed actors from across the globe have played the antagonists in Bond films, but a new star who’s just thrown his hat in the ring might be the biggest of them all. At a recent event, the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted that he might not get to play Agent 007 himself, but he’d love to play a villain in one of the Bond films.

SRK, as he is affectionately known by his legions of fans across the world, chatted with CNN journalist Richard Quest at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where he spoke about why he hasn’t starred in a Hollywood film in his three-decade career. He said that he hasn’t really been offered any roles of substance. Asked if he’d like to play Bond, SRK said, “I really wanted to, but I think I’m too short.” But what about a Bond baddie then, Quest prodded, and SRK replied with a laugh, “Baddie, yes, of course. I’m brown enough.”

Over the years, several critically acclaimed international actors have delivered memorable performances as Bond villains. The Daniel Craig era alone has featured Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, Javier Bardem and Christoph Waltz. How amazing would it be to have SRK join their ranks? The actor began his career playing anti-heroes, but was quickly anointed his generation’s biggest romantic lead in the 1990s and 2000s. More recently, however, he’s branched out into big-budget action roles, deriving the two biggest hits of his career last year — the very Bond-like Pathaan, and the bombastic Jawan.

The "King of Romance" Could Defeat Bond with Charm Alone

Close

But even though he has come close a couple of times, he’s never starred in an international project. More than a decade ago, there were rumors that he was in talks for a project directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Quest brought this up in their chat. He also asked SRK about why he passed on the role of the devious Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host in director Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. SRK said that the character was just too dishonest for his liking. In his own words:

“Yes, Slumdog was there, and I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He was very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire? on television, and I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys who were producing the show wanted me to do the film. But the character was cheating and being dishonest as the host. I found that very strange, and I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn't like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. Mr Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as the host.”

Incidentally, Boyle himself almost directed a Bond movie. He was set to helm No Time to Die, but dropped out due to creative differences. SRK said that he knows “lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry,” but nobody has offered him any meaningful work. He said that instead of spreading himself too thin, he would prefer creating cinema for his core audience. But with the Bond franchise due for a reboot, the producers might want to consider a trip to Mumbai to woo SRK. You can watch his full conversation with Quest here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.