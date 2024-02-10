Shah Rukh Khan, sometimes dubbed as the "King of Bollywood," is a true cinematic legend whose charm, talent, and infectious energy have won the hearts of millions around the globe. Throughout his illustrious career which has spanned over three decades, Khan has become known for his charismatic performances and addictive dance moves that transcend boundaries of language and culture. From his romantic escapades in the legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to his more recent hit Dunki, Khan's movies have not only entertained but also inspired generations of fans and Indian actors with their noteworthy stories and unforgettable characters.

What sets Khan apart is not just his acting prowess but also his unparalleled connection with his fans. His fans would camp out outside his house to see the actor greet them. From India to the farthest corners of the world, Khan's fanbase knows no bounds, united by their shared admiration for his talent, kindness, and unwavering passion for both his craft and his fans. In the following article, check out some of Shah Rukh Khan's best films, each showcasing his versatility and impact as an actor.

15 'Pathaan' (2023)

Appeared as Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand (War, Fighter), Pathaan is an action-packed espionage thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the titular hero. The movie follows the super spy as he was presumed dead but was called into action as a new threat that would trigger a conflict between India and Pakistan emerges. With its star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, the movie features bombastic, globe-trotting action sequences that envy Hollywood productions.

Pathaan is Khan's first film after his four-year break, and it was highly anticipated by fans worldwide. It did not disappoint, as critics and fans raved at the movie. The movie was praised for Khan's performance, the ensemble cast, and over-the-top action. As part of the budding Spy Universe, Pathaan joins two existing spies, Tiger and Kabir, played by Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pathaan in the record-breaking movie Tiger 3.Watch on Amazon Prime

14 'My Name is Khan' (2010)

Appeared as Rizwan Khan

In My Name is Khan, Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome, embarks on a journey across America to convey a message of peace and tolerance after his wife was subjected to Islamophobic discrimination following 9/11. Reunited with Kajol and director Karan Johar, Khan moved away from his usual romantic roles and focused on his dramatic chops in this moving and thought-provoking film.

My Name is Khan received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, with Khan being praised for his role. The movie itself broke box office records in various countries and was once India's top grossing movie in overseas markets. Shah Rukh Khan was awarded several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Unfortunately, reflecting the Islamophobia in the film, Khan himself was briefly questioned due to his surname in New Jersey when arriving in the US to promote the film.

13 'Devdas' (2002)

Appeared as Devdas Mukherjee

Built on the premise of the classic Romeo and Juliet, Devdas saw acclaim from both critics and audiences upon its release, and was even the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of that year. Khan's titular character returns from London to wed his childhood friend Paro (Aishwariya Rai), but after his family refuses due to the company she keeps, Devdas visits a brothel in his drunken melancholy, only to fall in love with Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit). The star-studded cast brings the torrid love triangle to life while also delivering one of the most iconic Hindi songs: "Dola Re."

Though he was one of the highest-paid actors at the time, Khan was alongside some of the acting juggernauts of the '80s and '90s, but effortlessly earned his place among them. He plays a deliciously complex character, while serving us a dark and provocative romance with a healthy dose of melodrama. Still considered one of the most powerful Bollywood films, Devdas' success is highly attributed to Khan's compelling performance. – Jasneet Singh

Watch on Kanopy

12 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012)

Appeared as Samar Anand

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a romantic drama that follows the journey of Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) who falls in love with Meera (Katrina Kaif). However, their love was put to a stop as they have different religions, which enraged Samar, and he went out to challenge God by facing death every day as a bomb disposal expert. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is legendary director Yash Chopra's last film, and as expected, it left a lasting impact on audiences because of its engaging story and timeless romance.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a hit during its release, as it was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and was popular even outside of Indian markets, thanks to Khan's appeal. The movie was well-received by critics, who praised its cast, dramatic love story, beautiful visuals, and music composed by Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire). The movie was also cited for further launching actress Anushka Sharma to stardom.

11 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001)

Appeared as Rahul Raichand

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama that revolves around the wealthy Raichand family and their complex relationships. Shah Rukh Khan plays Rahul, a step-child brought into the family. However, he was disowned by his stern father because he fell for a girl of a lower social status. With a star-studded cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, K3G is a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

Clocking at three and a half hours, the movie spared no expense in fleshing out the characters to its maximum effect. The movie was praised for its great ensemble cast and for hitting the emotional moments. Having collaborated several times, Khan and Kajol's chemistry is unquestionable, but it was the relationship between Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's character that became a highlight. The musical numbers were also memorable and grand, making the movie a full package of entertainment.Watch on Netflix

10 'Veer-Zaara' (2004)

Appeared as Veer Pratap Singh

Directed by Yash Chopra, who returned to directing after seven years, Veer-Zaara is a cross-border romance between an Indian Air Force pilot, Veer, and a Pakistani woman, Zaara, that spans decades and faces political obstacles. Told in flashback to a Pakistani lawyer who leads him to resolving unsolved cases of Indian prisoners, Veer recounts his story that led him to the current moment. With Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, Veer-Zaara is a timeless tale of love and sacrifice guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings.

Under Chopra's direction, Khan, Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, who played the lawyer, gave their all to this emotional film. It is clearly visible on screen, especially during key moments. The movie successfully made the audiences fall in love with both Veer and Zaara and were left with no choice but to root for their unconditional love. The movie was a hit critically and commercially. The acclaim was unanimous, with critics highlighting its positive treatment of the sensitive political issue, and the audiences' reception was clearly evidenced by its box office receipts. Veer-Zaara has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'Paheli' (2005)

Appeared as Kishanlal

Helmed by the director that gave us the original Gol Maal (1979), Amol Palekar places Khan alongside Rani Mukherji in this supernatural romance, Paheli. Khan plays two roles in this film, Lachchi's (Mukherji) disinterested husband, Kishanlal, who leaves on a business trip after ignoring her on their wedding night, and the ghost that takes Kishanlal's form and falls in love with Lachchi. The almost Shakespearean comedy and romance was far ahead of its time, but audiences are finally appreciating its comical romance nowadays.

Khan has the pleasure of embodying two opposing roles in Paheli, showing off his range from heartless to full of heart within the offbeat film. He deftly makes the first character wildly detestable, then sweeps us off our feet as the ghost, demonstrating how his talent has his viewers wrapped around his fingers. – Jasneet Singh

Watch on Netflix

8 'Jawan' (2023)

Appeared as Azad