After decades of making hearts swoon in Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan has already cemented his place in history forever. However, with over three decades of starring in front of the camera under his belt, it's only natural to see SRK dipping his hand into more diverse projects - such as animation. Wielding both his star power and distinctive voice, it's clearly a feat he has been successful at on a handful of occasions and most recently in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.

After a hugely successful opening, the film is now officially the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 with Khan's Hindi-dub version outperforming the original English version over the last week. The film has gone from strength to strength since its opening on December 20, recently crossing the acclaimed "100 Crore Club" - India's informal marker for a blockbuster hit. The sum roughly converts to around $11.7 million.

Since passing the milestone, the movie continued its success on New Year's Eve taking its total cume up to an impressive 112.45 crore (around $13.5 million) stomping out the lifetime taking of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and sitting just behind Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's heavily awaited Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel epic closed its box office total at 125 crore at the Indian box office, putting Mufasa gently into second place.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Comes on the Back of a Record-Breaking 2023 for Shah Rukh Khan

Despite a tricky start at home, Mufasa has landed on its feet and picked up good traction over the festive period with a confident total global cume to show for it having just crossed the $335 million global box office milestone. If all continues to go well, Mufasa could be the beginning of another record-breaking year for SRK who is still flying high on the triple success of 2023 which saw him release Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - a record-breaking box office trio. At present, no big releases have been announced for SRK in 2025. However, he is backing his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut in an upcoming Netflix series set to offer audiences a unique perspective on Bollywood cinema with a promise of bold characters and recognizable faces that lovers of Indian cinema will appreciate.

Time will tell if Mufasa will result in another box office glory for Khan, if it continues on this trajectory then it could be well on track to take the top place in India's market. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can catch the film in theaters now. Find tickets below.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga , Preston Nyman , Blue Ivy Carter , John Kani , Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 118 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Character(s) Mufasa , Taka , Sarabi , Young Rafiki , Zazu , Kiara , Rafiki , Kiros , Pumbaa , Timon Writers Jeff Nathanson , Linda Woolverton , Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts Franchise Disney Sequel The Lion King (2019) Cinematographer James Laxton Producer Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski Production Company Fairview Entertainment, Walt Disney Pictures Distributor(s) Disney Expand

Find Tickets