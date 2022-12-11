Bollywood, your King is coming back for his throne. In what can only be described as a hellish four-year absence from screens, industry icon and global legend Shah Rukh Khan is almost ready to put pedal to the metal on his upcoming release Pathaan. Ahead of the film's long-awaited release, Khan has shared a still from the venture, giving audiences a closer glimpse into his titular character, along with the announcement that a new song for the film will release soon. Although it has not been formally declared as such, it's widely tipped that Khan will take on the role of an illusive undercover agent whose reputation very much proceeds him.

The new still is night and day from many of the previous snippets of Pathaan in which Khan has looked bloodied and bruised. Instead, Khan looks like the picture of a rugged hero with his locks pulled into a ponytail, an open white shirt showing off the lengthy chains that dangle down to his chest and tinted sunglasses to tie the look together. Oozing charisma, Khan appears to be deep in thought as he stands on a boat and looks out to the seas engulfed in swathes of blue. The only thing in his vicinity is a handful of small boats that are also out at sea. Whether this is an incognito aesthetic or a fresh persona for a mission is unclear, but it does lend itself very much to the idea that his appearance shifts with his goals. This also ties into the very Mission Impossible teaser trailer, which was dropped just last month, in which audiences witnessed Khan travel across land, air and sea whilst also embarking on a reel of gravity-defying stunts as his action icon counterpart.

Pathaan is both a far and formal departure from Khan's historic legacy of suave heart-skipping romantic comedies. Famed for performances in the likes of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Khan built his empire on delivering romance so effortlessly it would send flutters through the hearts of even the most skeptical viewers. After celebrating an impressive three-decade-long stint in Bollywood and kissing the cusp of 57, Khan previously declared a formal departure from his King of Romance title, admitting he just felt "too old" for it. Whilst the hearts of millions could be heard synonymously breaking around the world, Khan affirmed this wasn't the end of his silver screen appearances, instead it was the beginning of a shift into more diverse roles.

It seems this has been on the agenda for Khan for a while given that he has gradually over the years attempted to diversify his portfolio with a handful of performances including his role as underworld mafioso in Don. Despite being one of Bollywood's most-recognizable faces, Khan made a truly surprising revelation at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia when he told how he has been frequently overlooked for action roles over the years. "I've never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action," he told Deadline. "I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next 10 years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films."

Whatsmore Pathaan is just the start of the next chapter in SRK's legacy with two more massive releases on the cards for the actor in 2023. Also on the roster is another action epic, titled Jawan, and Dunki. In other words, hang tight, the King of Bollywood is just getting started.

Pathaan lands in theaters on January 25. Check out the trailer below: