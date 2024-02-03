The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan ruled Bollywood as the undisputed king of romance without ever performing an on-screen kiss for over two decades.

Shah Rukh's decision to avoid kissing in movies made him a beloved star and contributed to the commercial success of his films.

Shah Rukh broke his no-kiss policy for Yash Raj Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan as a gesture of respect to the late director and their close relationship.

It’s well known that Bollywood is obsessed with romance. Apart from the dozens of romantic comedies and dramas produced each year, many of the films, irrespective of their genre, have a romantic angle to them. Given the proliferation of the genre, it’s a difficult task for any actor to carve out a unique identity for themselves as a romantic lead. But iconic leading man, Shah Rukh Khan managed to do the improbable and ruled over the industry as the undisputed king of romance. With his critically and commercially successful films, Khan pioneered a new era of romance — one that did away with hypermasculine, stoic archetypal heroes and replaced them with someone compassionate and vulnerable.

But what's more remarkable, perhaps, is the fact that he was able to rule over romance without ever performing an on-screen kiss for over two decades. That is until his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which translates loosely in English to Till There Is Life, found the Bollywood superstar breaking his own no-kiss rules.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan An uncompromising film on true love from the legendary and unforgettable director Yash Chopra which is fascinatingly distinctive and contemporary. Release Date November 13, 2012 Director Yash Chopra Cast Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif , Anushka Sharma , Anupam Kher Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Aditya Chopra , Devika Bhagat

How Shah Rukh Khan Became the King of Romance

Today, Shah Rukh Khan is most readily associated with the romance genre. His very name brings to mind an insouciant, cozy image of twinkly eyes, a dimpled smile, and spread arms. His persona feels so inextricably attached to the romance genre that it feels planned to perfection. But when Khan — also known as SRK — first entered Bollywood, he was rather reluctant to take on romantic movies. Khan himself was drawn to the action genre and his earlier films such as Darr and Baazigar saw him in antagonistic roles as a psychotic stalker and vengeful murderer. While these roles did make him a household name, they didn't make a star out of SRK, per se.

The upcoming director at the time, Aditya Chopra, who worked with Khan on the set of Darr, saw the unrealized potential of romance hidden within the young star. Speaking in Netflix’s docuseries The Romantics, Chopra shared that though Shah Rukh had a penchant for machismo action films, he was, in reality, a very soft and nice guy. The director was looking for an unpredictable romantic hero for his first directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and he desperately wanted Khan to play the lead. It required a stubborn persuasion on Chopra’s part to convince Khan. In the same docuseries, Khan talked about how he had to be persuaded by Chopra to do romantic films: "Adi used to tell me, ‘Your eyes have something that cannot be just wasted on action.’” Ultimately, Khan decided to give romance a shot and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned out to be a mega-blockbuster, which is still being played at the theaters for 27 years now.

Khan received immense love and admiration for his performance as the romantic lead, and the actor embraced it with open arms, choosing to pursue more romantic roles in the future. Khan’s acting propelled Bollywood films toward a more progressive and equitable direction of romance. Most of the heroes at the time had their idea of love limited to protecting the heroines from the bad guys or educating them on how to live a virtuous life. But Khan didn’t need to save or educate his lovers. He simply admired them as they were and embraced their love without any condition. His affection bordered devotion and his expressive eyes became the perfect outlet to articulate the overwhelming emotions brimming inside. With his sheer conviction, Khan made love seem tangible and a fairytale-like love story seem possible.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Never Kisses in Movies

Given his prominence in the genre, it’s rather surprising to think that Shah Rukh Khan spent over two decades making and mastering romantic films without ever performing an on-screen kiss. During the intimate scenes and songs that seemed to call for a smooch, Khan would, at most, hug the heroine or breathe seductively over their neck. Even in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, where Shah Rukh plays the role of a man engaged in an extra-marital affair, he’s able to pull off the role without any lip contact. His policy against kissing in movies may seem antithetical to romance — a genre that readily relies on climatic kisses to create cathartic moments — but anyone who has watched cutesy Shah Rukh Khan films knows that the absence of a kiss doesn’t take anything from his romantic persona. You could even argue that, given the socio-cultural context of India, the decision to avoid kissing on screen makes Khan a more beloved star.

India is a country where the physical expression of romance in public invites squeamish discomfort among its viewers stemming from rather conservative views. It remains a controversial topic to date and the taboo surrounding on-screen kisses was more intense in the '90s and '00s, when Khan was at his peak. Movies with intimate moments were largely deemed unfit for family viewing, and since he was known to make wholesome movies that entire families could bond over, kissing scenes were always omitted from his films. So, his policy against kissing was beneficial on two fronts: increasing the commercial success of his films, and establishing himself as the Indian icon that people of all ages could look up to.

Additionally, Khan has been married to his high school sweetheart, Gauri Khan, for more than 32 years now. In an industry that’s rife with news of divorces and cheating allegations, Khan stands out as the normative spouse. His media appearances create the impression that perhaps he isn’t too different from the compassionate characters he portrays. As such, his decision to avoid smooching alludes to a non-spoken gesture of respect towards his wife. As for Shah Rukh's reasons for avoiding kissing in his movies, they are much simpler — he just doesn’t like them. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor revealed how he’s very awkward when it comes to kissing and that the whole process feels “mechanical with thousands of people telling you what to do.”

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Break His No-Kiss Policy?

However, in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan finally decided to break his no-kissing policy for Yash Raj Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie saw Khan as Samar, a charismatic busker and waiter, falling hopelessly in love with Meera (Katrina Kaif). Meera reciprocates Samar’s feelings, but due to some complexities, they can’t be together. The two decide to remain friends, but soon, the romantic tension between them starts shimmering in full swing. After a deeply sensual dance session, Samar and Meera share a kiss, marking the very first lip-locking action for SRK. The scene received an overwhelming and divisive response — some were happy to see Khan doing something new, while others were heartbroken. Intentionally or not, the fact that Khan was finally breaking his kiss became a publicity point for the movie.

Thus, one of the most common questions that Khan was asked while promoting the movie was regarding his decision to kiss on screen. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor finally addressed the issue, claiming that the kiss was what the movie demanded. But the backstory behind his decision is more poignant than that. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last directorial venture by Bollywood legend Yash Raj Chopra, a man who was revered as a father figure by Khan. It was the catalog of movies produced or directed by Yash Raj that helped establish Khan as the ultimate romantic star of India. All of Yash Raj’s directorial ventures since 1993 have seen Khan as the leading man. Thus, there was immense love and respect between the two. So, when Yash Raj insisted that his final film required Khan to perform an on-screen kiss, the actor couldn't say no. Yash Raj died shortly after the film was finished and Jab Tak Hai Jaan turned out to be a massive hit.

Today, Khan is eager to move past his romantic star image and spearhead into the action genre. In 2023, he made a spectacular comeback after a four-year hiatus with the full-fledged action thrillers Pathaan and Jawan. The movies became two of the highest-grossing releases of 2023. In all likelihood, Khan will climb new heights as an action hero, but he will always be remembered as the King of Romance, a man who shaped the notion of love for generations of viewers. Even Shah Rukh Khan can’t outdo his own success.

