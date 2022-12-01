King Khan is finally back! But not as you know him. The clock is ticking on Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's long-awaited return to screens following a lengthy four-year absence from screens. Now, it looks like SRK is looking to trade his publicly-adorned "King of Romance" title for "King of Action" with his upcoming globally-anticipated action epic Pathaan. Whilst it has not been formally declared, the movie is largely tipped to see Khan in the role of elusive undercover officer Pathaan on a hunt for justice.

In the lead-up to the movie's release, Khan unveiled a fresh set of posters on Twitter, the first brandishing the title and details in English and the subsequent in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The original release will be in Hindi followed by a release in the subsequent languages to appeal to India's diverse population. The poster is night and day from the other promotional material for the film, which has shown SRK cloaked in a ripped blood-tinged shirt and combat boots. Showcasing the actor in his titular role, the Mission Impossible-style poster puts the rugged hero front and center with his hair flowing in the wind. Appearing every bit prepared for battle, Khan wields a gun whilst firmly locking eyes on his target. Although the superstar actor still looks a long way away from his signature endearing aesthetic, he does seem significantly more put together than previous depictions of the character, which aligns with the idea that he adopts a different persona when undercover.

Meanwhile, his antagonist counterpart (John Abraham) is positioned just over his shoulder, with a bulletproof vest strapped to his chest, a gun in hand and visible gangster-style tattoos. From the previously released teaser clip, it's clear Abraham's character will go toe-to-toe with Pathaan but why exactly that has sadly been kept under wraps. Deepika Padukone, who is presumably set to play Khan's on-screen love interest, dominates the far corner of the poster as she strikes a fierce pose of her own with a weapon in hand. The background of the Yash Raj Films poster spotlights a reel of action shots taking place in locations around the world which would make sense if Pathaan is indeed on a mission that takes him across seas.

The fresh look comes weeks after Khan sent his legion of supporters around the world into a frenzy with the release of a teaser trailer on his birthday. In the video, audiences were given a first taste of what they can expect from the movie. As well as a host of impressive gravity-defying action stunts, the inclusion of futuristic technology and goosebump-inducing dialogue, the trailer boasts an unapologetic look at Khan as an action hero with fighting choreography to match. From the minute-and-a-half clip alone, it's clear the actor intends to make a statement with the film, that he's back and means business.

Pathaan hits theaters on January 25. You can check out the posters below: