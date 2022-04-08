Shah-ly not. After nine seasons on air at Bravo, the reality series Shahs of Sunset — following a group of Iranian-Americans living in Beverly Hills, in and around the area jokingly dubbed "Tehrangeles" — is coming to an end. Fortunately for some of the series' stars, it might not quite be the end of the line, with a handful of "Shah's OG's" — Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi — all in contention for future spin-off shows, according to TMZ, who also broke the news that the series would come to a close. They also noted that production sources claim the series had "simply run its course."

"The series premiered with controversy ... concern grew within the Iranian-American community that the show would promote a very stereotypical message to the world," notes TMZ. "Cast members have said the series portrays a more "Americanized" version of Persians, comparing their likeness to the "savage" depiction in modern films like 2012's Argo."

Indeed, some critics have noted how Shahs of Sunset broke down cultural barriers, to some extent, between America and Iran, a geopolitical relationship which has been frosty at the best of times.

The news comes in the wake of the arrest of series star Mike Shouhed. According to People Magazine, he was arrested following "an incident allegedly involving domestic violence". They continue:

"According to arrest records viewed by People, the 43-year-old reality star was taken into police custody on March 27. Officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the arrest and booked him on a felony charge. He was released later that same day on a $50,000 bond. His court date is July 25 at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division."

The attorney for Shouhed, Alex Kessel, denied the charges to People, stating that his "own investigation" revealed no wrongdoing. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence," he said.

Here's an official synopsis for Shahs of Sunset:

"Shahs of Sunset follows a group of friends who are trying to juggle their active social lives and up-and-coming careers while balancing the demands of their families and traditions. These passionate socialites are fervent on the dating and party scene, but seeking approval from their family they face pressures to settle down and marry within the community. From outings on Rodeo Drive to traditional Persian feasts at home, this series celebrates the unique lifestyle of a group of friends who have worked hard for what they have and are not afraid to flaunt it."

