With director Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter From Your Lover now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner about making the romantic drama. Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Felicity Jones, Nabhaan Rizwan, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Joe Alwyn. Set across two time periods through a pair of interwoven stories, the film unfolds a forbidden romance in 1965 and follows a present-day journalist determined to discover the truth behind the secret love letters she finds in her office.

During the interview, Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner talked about why they each wanted to be part of the movie, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was like seeing the finished film, and if they could get the financing any project what would they make and why.

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner:

If they could get the financing for any project what would they make and why?

Since they are only in half the movie what was it like watching the finished film for the first time?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the film?

Why did they each want to be part of the movie?

