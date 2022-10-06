The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.

While little information about her role in the film has been revealed, Woodley joins the cast, which includes Paul Dano, who recently portrayed The Riddler in Matt Reeve's The Batman, and Seth Rogen, who will also be starring in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans later this year. Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) also stars in the film with Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island). With an exciting premise alongside a talented cast of actors, Dumb Money could be an interesting film for audiences to look out for sometime in the near future.

Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum pen the screenplay for the film and serve as executive producers, with Aaron Ryder of the Ryder Picture Company producing alongside Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman. Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, and Mezrich are also attached to the project as executive producers, with Andrew Swett, Johnny Holland, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, and Kevin Ulrich. Outside directing the project, Gillespie will also serve as a producer for Dumb Money.

RELATED: Viggo Mortensen to Direct and Star in Western Love Story ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’

Woodley is widely recognized for her roles in films like the Divergent series and The Fault in Our Stars. She was initially attached to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Mary Jane Watson before her scenes were ultimately cut from the film. Alongside the eventual release of Dumb Money, Woodley is also set to co-star with Ben Mendelsohn in Misanthrope, an upcoming thriller from director Damián Szifron. She is also attached to star in Robots, a science fiction comedy film, with Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) and Michael Mann's Ferrari alongside Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Gabriel Leone. She will be starring in Three Women, an upcoming television series based on the book of the same name set to premiere on Showtime.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for Dumb Money has been set. Check out the synopsis for the film below.

Dumb Money tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. It offers a gripping portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.

For now, you can catch Woodley in the trailer for Three Women: