One of the most iconic rock stars of all-time has a biopic in the works with an unexpected star set to portray the musical legend. A new report from Variety revealed that Shailene Woodley will star in a musical biopic about the life of Janis Joplin, the singer-songwriter who sadly passed away in 1970 at the age of 27. Few details are known about the film at this time, but it was confirmed that the California Film Commission will dish out a $2.5 million tax credit for the movie, which is set to shoot in San Francisco for 30 days. The report also claims the production will have roughly $10 million in expenditures, but it's unclear at this time what the final budget will look like once the cast has been filled out and a director and writer have been tapped.

Shailene Woodley is seven years removed from her last Academy nomination, which came from the Television Academy for her work on Big Little Lies, the psychological drama series that aired its first two seasons in 2017 and 2019, and is set to return with Season 3 in 2025. In addition to Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman also star in the series, with the latter also earning a nomination for her performance in the series and even securing a win in the same year. Big Little Lies is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and was created for television by David E. Kelley, who most recently created the hit Apple TV+ series starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent.

What Are Shailene Woodley’s Most Famous Roles?

One of Woodley's most famous roles came in 2011 when she starred alongside George Clooney in The Descendants, the comedy/drama that also features Amara Miller and Nick Krause. After that, she starred in Divergent and The Divergent Series: Insurgent as Tris opposite Theo James and Kate Winslet. She is also known for her role alongside Laura Dern in The Fault in Our Stars, the coming-of-age teen drama which is based on the novel by John Green. In addition to the Janis Joplin biopic, Woodley will next be seen in Killer Heat, the R-rated crime thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden.

The untitled Janis Joplin biopic does not yet have an official release date.

