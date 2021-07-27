Shailene Woodley is no stranger to starring on television, and now she's coming back to star in Three Women for Showtime. Woodley has been cast in the role of Gia, a writer who lost her family, as well as the woman who convinces the titular three women to share their stories of grief, desire, and heartache.

Based on the bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo, the television series will be produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg (Y: The Last Man, Borgen, Deliver Us) will serve as executive producer and has signed on to direct two episodes of the series.

Woodley, who is fresh off of starring in Drake Doremus' Endings Beginnings opposite Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, is one of our more interesting performers. Many know her from HBO's Big Little Lies (adapted from the book by Liane Moriarty) or starring in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but she has proven herself time and time again to be a powerhouse. She can be seen in the newly-released The Last Letter From Your Lover on Netflix as well as the upcoming indie thriller Misanthrope, both of which she also produced. Woodley will also begin production on the film project Robots in August.

"Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance. We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show," said Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. Amy Israel in an official statement. "THREE WOMEN promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives. Lisa Taddeo and Laura Eason’s adaptation crackles with emotion and edge and, coupled with Louise Friedberg’s exceptional direction, this SHOWTIME series promises to be everyone’s next obsession."

Three Women is set to begin principal photography this fall, although no premiere date on Showtime has yet been confirmed. Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming series.

In this intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

