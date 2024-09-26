Although he is without a doubt a filmmaker deserving of immense critical acclaim, Oliver Stone has never been an artist to which the word “subtle” would apply. Stone frequently uses his platform to tell stories with a very particular political perspective, with the intention to both educate and entertain. Between examining the conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy in JFK, breaking down the horrors of the Vietnam War in both Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, and examining other controversial commanders-in-chief with Nixon and W., Stone has clearly made it his intention to help redefine the way that American history is told. It should come as no surprise that Stone’s 2016 film Snowden tackled the life of one of the most controversial figures of the 21st century.

A former contractor for both Dell and the CIA, Edward Snowden became an international fugitive in 2013 when he leaked critical documents relating to the National Security Agency’s surveillance system, which monitored the lives of citizens without any disclosure or consent. While some were quick to label Snowden as a traitor because of the leaks, others hailed him as a hero who was helping keep the public informed about a breach of their civil liberties. A documentary about his life, Citizenfour, ended up taking home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, but Stone was clearly motivated to tell the story as a traditional narrative. While it is just as subtle as one would expect from Stone, Snowden succeeds thanks to the great performances by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, who co-star as Snowden and his longtime girlfriend Lindsay Mills, respectively.

‘Snowden’ Captured a Recent True Story

Image via Open Road Films

Unlike many other traditional biopics, Snowden takes a non-linear approach to the story, as a majority of the subject’s life is told through flashbacks as he conducts an interview with the same journalists that would break the NSA story in 2013. While this could be a potentially confusing way to start a narrative that deals with very nuanced concepts about ethics and patriotism, it is to Stone’s advantage to open with the popular version of Snowden that audiences are most meant to recognize. The film already starts on an intense note, as it signifies that Snowden is on the run from those who have deemed him a traitor. This creates some serious questions that the rest of the film has left open to address as it works its way through the past; who is this government analyst who knows so much about the NSA, and why is he now one of the most wanted men in the world?

Snowden succeeds in examining the pivotal experiences that shaped its subject's viewpoints on the ways that governments should operate with the consent of the people. An early section set in 2004, in which Snowden tries to enlist in the United States Army after becoming incentivized by the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, suggests that idealism and patriotism are among his most defining qualities. The film becomes very compelling when Snowden is able to see how his skills might serve his nation in a different way. While he might no longer have the physical stamina to fight in a war, he may be capable of using his analytical skills to provide a different form of service. Snowden’s initial enthusiasm at the concept of revolutionizing national security becomes subverted when he begins to realize that he may be part of the problem.

‘Snowden’ Works Because of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley

Image via Open Road Films

As with many of Stone’s films, Snowden is packed with information and often risks feeling more like a pastiche of different historical recreations that don’t have a particular framework. That being said, the incredible work that Gordon-Levitt does helps to humanize Snowden in a way that connects him with the audience as an individual, and not just because of his political beliefs. Gordon-Levitt depicts Snowden as being honorable to a fault, as he’s never willing to engage in situations where he might in any way compromise his morality. By adding some of the quirky charisma that made him so endearing in 500 Days of Summer and 10 Things I Hate About You, Gordon-Levitt was able to turn Snowden into an odd journey of self-discovery as he realizes his government has never been completely honest with him.

Woodley’s performance in the film transcends that of the typical "girlfriend" role, as Lindsay plays an important role in supporting Snowden through his moral dilemma. In many ways, Lindsay influences Snowden, as the film spends an inordinate amount of time focusing on their contrasting political viewpoints. Though, ultimately, it is Snowden’s growing disillusionment with government actions that leads him to make the ultimate decision that results in his fugitive status. It also helps that the romantic chemistry between Gordon-Levitt and Woodley is terrific, as they capture what it is like to be truly in love with one another in the midst of highly dangerous distances. Citizenfour may be the more accurate and informative film about the subject, but Snowden is the more emotionally engaging as a character piece.

‘Snowden’ Is Oliver Stone’s Best Movie in Years

Snowden seemingly put Stone back on the radar as a director who commands interest, and even suggested that he might be on the verge of a comeback. While Stone was certainly one of the most popular directors of the 20th century, recent films such as the lackluster historical epic Alexander, the underwhelming legacy sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the controversial true crime thriller Savages, and the 9/11 film World Trade Center were all critical duds. Snowden may not have performed very well financially, but it did seem to suggest that Stone was still engaged in relevant subject material and wanted to impress his perspective upon an audience.

Snowden is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

