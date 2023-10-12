The Big Picture Shake expresses his admiration for House of Villains host, Joel McHale, noting his friendly and down-to-earth demeanor.

Shake harbors strong negative feelings towards Nick Lachey, describing him as "too cool for school" and lacking involvement with the cast outside of filming.

Shake recognizes the challenge of being on a different type of reality show and acknowledges that fellow cast members with previous reality TV experience have an advantage.

Dr. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee shocked and angered Love Is Blind fans in Season 2. He got engaged to Deepti Vempati in the pods, but their relationship fell apart fast in the real world. The veterinarian ended up facing off with the rest of the cast and even the hosts for his comments behind Deepti's back about his lack of physical attraction to her.

Now he's back in a new show called House of Villains, where villainous reality TV stars compete for $200,000. Collider spoke to Shake on October 9, and he had nothing but kind words for host Joel McHale. "Joel is awesome. I love Joel honestly," he said. "This is how a host should be 'cause between whatever filming we're doing there's downtime. He just comes around and sits next to you and tells you about his kids. Or he's a big car guy." Shake said he shares an interest in watches with the actor who was kind enough to show him his collection.

RELATED: Spencer Pratt, Abby Lee Miller, and More Surprise the 'House of Villains’ Cast in Teaser Trailer

Shake Still Hates Nick Lachey of Love Is Blind

Image via Netflix

"I hate that guy," Shake said at the first mention of Nick Lachey. He explained what he didn't like about his experience with him. "Nick Lachey was always too cool for school," he said. "No involvement with anybody outside of when he was required to be there, no involvement. I'm like, 'This guy's a prick.'" He did note that Vanessa Lachey also didn't spend time with the cast between filming scenes. But he still likes her, so it's different.

The House of Villains cast competes in different challenges and some of them are physical. The winner gets the power to put multiple villains in danger of getting eliminated. This is a very different show from trying to date someone through a wall, and there are tough competitors in the cast like Johnny Bananas from The Challenge. Shake said he wanted to align with him because they had the same sense of humor. Bananas' experience didn't hurt either. But "one day you're friends, one day you're competing, and you just never know," Shake explained.

Some House of Villians Stars Had a Leg Up

Image by Annamaria Ward

"I knew it was gonna be an uphill battle for me," the veterinarian admitted. He said it was hard to make a plan to overcome being in a different type of show. "I knew I was gonna just have to roll with the punches and do whatever I can on the spot to survive and that's exactly what it was."

The Love Is Blind alum said those who've been on similar shows had a "clear leg up and all of it comes into play when it comes to forming alliances and everything else." The veterinarian doesn't watch reality TV either, so he didn't have a reference point for his fellow cast members' personalities or how successful gamers win. "I think that would've saved me some headaches for sure," he said.

Luckily, Shake isn't alone in being from a less competitive or physical show. Corrine Olympios from The Bachelor, Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé, Jonny Fairplay from Survivor, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love are also competing for the prize. Some of his House of Villains cast members were familiar with him from Love Is Blind and also had a negative impression. "I took it as a bit of a challenge like you'll like me," he said. "You'll warm up to me."

The House of Villains Cast Was Terrified of Omarosa

Image via E!/NBCUniversal

He admitted to not knowing most of his fellow cast members because of his lack of reality knowledge. The one name that stands out is Omarosa since she's been on The Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, The Surreal Life, and more. But she's also involved in politics and had a falling out with President Donald Trump. Shake said he "wished" he had known who she was before going on the show. He recognized her but never watched her in action.

"It was interesting though that everybody else in the house was terrified of her," he revealed. "She was the last person to arrive and people kind of predicted it would be her. And when she showed up in the house it was like everybody disappeared. It was like a cartoon." Shake said he was willing to meet her because he wasn't intimidated by her.

Shake still isn't quick to embrace his villain status after accepting to do the show. "I always go back and forth on whether I'm a villain or not," he said. "Or I used to anyway because on my show I just kinda stood up for myself and held my ground and that's what made me a villain." The veterinarian said that was especially the case at the reunion.

He said the show edited him poorly and was attacked. Shake felt like the hosts took it easy on the rest of the cast. "And it's very clear that you're trying to make Deepti this princess at my expense," he said. "And I'm like, 'That's bullsh-t.'" His comments about Deepti behind her back are another factor for why viewers turned on him. "It's more like you're put in a room, and they ask you, or you're supposed to discuss certain things. You both do," he said. He said then they take the one bit that's "incriminating."

Shake said House of Villain's concept is "hilarious" and more fitting to his "blunt" personality than a dating show. His girlfriend at the time convinced him to do it, so other people could see how "wonderful" he is after Love Is Blind. He said people's perspective on him will "absolutely" change if they watch House of Villains. "Is that change going to be in the right direction or the wrong direction, further in the wrong direction?" he asked. "I don't know. But the needle will be moved. The needle will be moved." House of Villains premieres on Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. on E!, Bravo, SYFY, and USA.