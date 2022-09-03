The Bard of Avon wasn't afraid to dip into horror—and neither are the directors who adapted his story.

To watch? Or not to watch. That is the question! Shakespeare is not only one of the most famous (if not the most famous) playwrights in the history of the world but also helped to inspire some of the best movies and stories that are now told in big-budget films and television series. So much of what the average person consumes in entertainment could be traced back to a Shakespeare play, and most people don’t even realize it.

Romeo and Juliet was the basis for the classic musical film West Side Story and the kids’ film Gnomeo and Juliet. King Lear, one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays about a rich king who divides his land amongst his heirs who fight for control, is one of the inspirations for the Emmy-winning seriesSuccession. Some of Shakespeare’s work is spooky and brutal, so Halloween is a perfect season to enjoy the bard’s work.

'The King' (2019)

The King is an epic war film from Netflix starring Timotheé Chalamet and Robert Pattinson. The film is based on Shakespeare’s Henriad, a collection of historical plays about famous rules (many of which are named Henry). In The King, King Henry V rises to power while navigating tough palace politics, the war his father left behind after his death, and his inner demons surrounding his past life. The film is a bit raw but extremely gripping.

Chalamet delivered a remarkable performance as King Henry V, and the film is one of the best adaptations of the Henriad to date. For anyone dressing up as a member of the palace for this year’s Halloween, The King is a perfect choice.

'Hamlet' (1996)

By far one of the most famous movie versions of Shakespeare’s best play, Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, is not to be missed. This version of Hamlet is the first unabridged film adaptation, so the film runs a whopping four hours long! Set in the 19th century, Hamlet follows a young prince who receives a visit by the spirit of his dead father, that informs him that his Uncle (now married to Hamlet’s mother) was the one who murdered him. Full of rage, Hamlet sets out on a revenge plan to bring justice back to court.

Branagh’s performance as the fractured prince is one of the most highly-regarded, and any aspiring actor should know this film is a masterclass in acting Shakespeare. Ghosts, murder, and feigned insanity—if that isn’t perfect for the Halloween season, what is?

'Richard III' (1995)

In this adaptation of one of Shakespeare's greatest histories, Sir Ian McKellen stars as the villainous Richard III. Set in 1930s Britain, Richard, a fascist, plans to usurp the throne and become ruler for himself. As the rivaling houses take each other on, Richard’s devious plans are tested.

For any political thriller fan, this historically-based adaptation of Richard III is a perfect pick. Additionally, a young Robert Downey Jr. plays Rivers!

'Scotland, PA' (2001)

Scotland, PA, is a modernized version of perhaps Shakespeare’s best tragedy, Macbeth. James le Gros stars as Joe “Mac” McBeth, a worker in Duncan’s cafe in 1970s Pennsylvania, and Christopher Walken star as Lieutenant McDuff. After an encounter with three stoned hippies and a boss that doesn’t believe in Joe, he stages a fake robbery so that he can murder him.

Adapting the Scottish play into a dark comedy is absolutely genius. Any Shakespeare nerd familiar with Macbeth will devour this version just like the customers in Duncan’s café devour their food.

'King Lear' (2018)

Perhaps the most recent direct film adaptation of this tragedy, King Lear stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as King Lear, Emma Thompson as Goneril, Andrew Scott as Edgar, and Florence Pugh as Cordelia. With a cast like this, it’s already impossible not to watch. In this version of King Lear, the setting is an alternate universe of 21-century London, where King Lear is the sovereign leader of the country.

As he decides to divide his kingdom amongst his three daughters, things go a bit haywire. King Lear is a tense political drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. And with a phenomenal group of actors on board, there is much to learn and enjoy.

