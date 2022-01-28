William Shakespeare has been well-absorbed into our culture at all levels, to the point that some degree of exposure is inevitable. We encounter direct and indirect references to his stories, characters, and language from our first cartoons and puppet shows. But I suspect most of us, if we get a more in-depth look at the Bard, do so through school. You might have had to read Shakespeare like a book, recite it aloud, see a production, watch a movie, or some combination of them all. And if your school experience was anything like mine, the stage productions and movies favored were the ones that plucked the stories and characters out of whatever setting was intended. They might preserve the original language in these unorthodox settings, a la Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. Or, they might go the extra mile and reinvent the play into something new, as was the case for West Side Story.

The latter form of adaptation is often paired with the former in school, and the motivations for the former are often transparent. “Since Shakespearean plays have been around for hundreds of years, we need to shake things up by trying new ideas in order to make these shows different and exciting,” said one guide for drama teachers. The thinking seems to be that the best way to appeal to new audiences is to incorporate contemporary or at least novel elements into the plays and films made of Shakespeare. It can be argued that this also demonstrates the versatility – the universality – of Shakespeare; his work resonates no matter what the set dressing and costumes look like. Frankly, there’s an appeal to vanity as well. Directors, producers, and designers who disregard Macbeth’s early 1000s Scotland in favor of, say, 1920s New Orleans leave a much more obvious fingerprint upon their production than someone who stuck to the script.

Romeo + Juliet’s restaging is possibly more drastic than that. It transplants the action from Renaissance Italy to “Verona Beach” contemporary to the 1990s. Feuding nobles are replaced with mafia families with legitimate fronts. Swords become guns (with convenient sword-related brand names). Extravagance in sets, costumes, colors, and MTV-style editing all showcase Luhrmann’s visual flair. In discussing the film, however, Luhrmann insisted that he “wanted…to look at the way in which Shakespeare might make a movie of one of his plays if he was a director…he was a relentless entertainer and a user of incredible devices and theatrical tricks.” His stylized depiction of a late 20th century American city came out of research into the Elizabethan world, and he insisted that the English of Shakespeare’s time would have sounded more like contemporary American (not quite true). While complimentary toward more traditional productions, Luhrmann did seem to suggest a certain authenticity to performances from Shakespeare’s own time.

There is some truth to that. How Shakespeare is presented on stage (and later film) has evolved considerably over the centuries. Theater of Shakespeare’s own day did not have a director as we understand it, but productions like his were attention-grabbing shows, their many short scenes more like movies in structure than modern theater’s fewer, longer scenes split by an act break. They made use of references, music, costume, and politics contemporary to Elizabethan England rather than to the settings of the plays themselves.

And yet, from school days to now, the approach to Shakespeare taken by Luhrmann and many others – keeping the language while leaping to far-off, often contemporary, times and places – has always had the opposite effect on me than the one intended.

Language does not exist in a vacuum. Context matters for it as for everything. Any of us writing for Collider could pen the most beautiful piece of insight into the greatest movie ever made, but it wouldn’t have a shred of impact on someone who didn’t understand a word of English and had no supporting framework to understand it. The gap between Shakespeare and today’s English is hardly that wide, but restaged productions can have a comparable difficulty about them at a smaller scale. I was always frustrated at school by the fact that were reading what were meant to be plays. All these lines were not the finished product; they were the blueprint. Yet it was easier for me to appreciate the language of Romeo and Juliet when I was reading, free to imagine the setting of the play, than when the teacher put on Baz Luhrmann’s film.

So much dialogue in plays like Romeo and Juliet, or Macbeth, or Taming of the Shrew, gives a sense of place and time. An exact date or time period may not be locked in, but you can gain a fairly vivid mental picture of where these stories are taking place. None of them suggest the 20th or 21st centuries – obviously, given when they were written. But beyond descriptive material, the dialogue and poetry of Shakespeare is not of contemporary times. It is, by its nature, antique. An extreme change in setting, such as Luhrmann pursued, works against the language rather than “releasing” it, as he had hoped for in his film. It’s distracting to me when characters speak of putting up swords that are obviously guns, when thugs supposedly part of rival gangs wax poetic, when references to setting are retained through so tenuous a concession as a place named “Verona Beach.” And even without such incongruities – which I freely admit are not a bother to many viewers – such a restaging is inherently distracting. It’s so removed from what is being described and discussed, and such a showcase for what the director and their team is contributing, that I always focus more on that than on Shakespeare’s words. It’s that trap of vanity, come back to cost the filmmakers or theater company the goal of making the Bard “different and exciting.”

Elizabethan theater is clearly different from modern English, and that in itself is exciting; it doesn’t need help from aggressive recontextualizing. The language of Shakespeare thrives best in productions that place it in a context that concedes that basic reality. That doesn’t necessarily mean an attempt to recreate authentic Elizabethan productions or a slavish devotion to realistically capturing the setting of the plays. The 1953 Julius Caesar starring Marlon Brando follows a popular image of Rome far more than the real thing, but it made for a much better viewing experience when I saw it in class than Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and made for a better showcase of the soliloquies. Orson Welles’s Macbeth attempts no realism; the actor-director once called it a cross between Wuthering Heights and The Bride of Frankenstein; but it still supports talk of kings, castles, and witches. I’d even recommend something like Julie Taymor’s Titus. Anachronisms about, and Taymor’s bold choices do tend to call attention to themselves, but the setting is such a fantasy that language like Shakespeare’s can feel at home.

But what about the contemporary world? Would this line of thinking banish any combinations of Shakespeare and familiar settings? This is where I think works like West Side Story are so valuable. As lovely as Shakespeare’s words are, it’s worth remembering too that he came up with some damn good plots. A basic story structure with certain character types can travel much more easily than a storyline with specific settings, characters, and language. Taking the broad strokes of these plays and refashioning them into something new can increase exposure to Shakespeare, but it also allows writers and directors greater leeway to create something new, something that can be their own without being in conflict with the source material. West Side Story’s ties to Romeo and Juliet are well-known, but the musical has always been able to stand on its own. Akira Kurosawa’s sojourns into Shakespeare with Throne of Blood and Ran enjoy comparable degrees of independence. A pairing of West Side Story with, say, the 1968 Romeo and Juliet, or the film of 1936, could give schoolkids examples of the classic and the contemporary at their best, rather than their most clashing.

