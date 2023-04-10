Contemporary actors have brought William Shakespeare's plays to film screens as far back as 1935's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Laurence Olivier's Hamlet in 1948; yet few adaptations have delivered a more celebrity-studded cast than 1993's quietly whimsical Much Ado About Nothing. Up-and-coming director Kenneth Branagh directed and starred alongside the likes of Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Kate Beckinsale, Keanu Reeves, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard, and Imelda Staunton — yes, you read that right. The film is a conglomeration of evolving talent and stars current to the 1990s; where else will you find John Wick reciting the Bard's elaborate prose?

Kenneth Branagh's ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Was a Box Office Success

Much Ado About Nothing was Branagh's fourth turn in the director's chair and his second crack at cinematic Shakespeare following Henry V in 1989 (which Laurence Olivier also directed and starred in circa 1944...must be something in the water). A man with an obvious love for the theatre's wonders, Branagh tackled more Shakespeare adaptations and an intriguing version of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein before bringing his distinct flair and considerable gravitas to Marvel's Thor (a severely underrated movie) and Agatha Christie's Poirot novels.

But let's return to 1993, when Branagh's interpretation of Shakespeare's comedy of errors grossed $43 million worldwide. At the time, it placed second after Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet for the most successful meeting of Shakespeare and the box office.

What’s Special About ‘Much Ado About Nothing’?

Although historians classify the original Much Ado About Nothing as a comedy with two love stories at its center, it's the romance, not the verbal barbs, from which countless other love stories have sprung directly or indirectly. Enemies to lovers certainly wasn't a narrative template when Shakespeare put quill to parchment, but Much Ado is a classic of the genre nonetheless. Behold the snobbish, rich, bachelor-for-life Benedick (Branagh) and the headstrong, witty Beatrice (Thompson) eloquently espousing how much they despise each other for 90 minutes before realizing they've inadvertently fallen in love. Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, the screwball comedies of 1930s Hollywood, the early 2000s rom-coms, even Bridgerton were all influenced to some degree by the two's scintillating dynamic. In simpler terms, Beatrice and Benedick roast each other, and it's hilarious.

As the master of Elizabethan-era trolling, Much Ado overflows with blistering banter from all parties. Branagh's adoration for the material shows in his delicate directorial hand and joyously whimsical tone. The actors deliver Shakespeare's original dialogue (the film is set in the 1600s) with naturalism; their effortless efficiency makes Shakespeare's dense speeches clear to the modern ear and therefore easy to follow. Beatrice and Benedick positively snap off the screen, their battle of wits melodic and sparkling. It's also quite refreshing to see a tender romance depicted between two obvious adults instead of youthful ingénues.

A Stellar Cast Makes for Fantastic Shakespeare

Overall, the cast Branagh assembles is a stupendous example of casting popular actors of the time not for their box office draw but for their alignment with the material. A Denzel Washington fresh off his Oscar-nominated performance in Malcolm X (and with Philadelphia opening in December 1993) especially shines as Prince Don Pedro, one of Benedick's besties and an upstanding guy (the slut-shaming plot point notwithstanding). Kate Beckinsale's cute-as-a-button loveliness suits poor Hero and breathes some life into a rather thankless role (she's the subject of that slut-shaming nonsense). Branagh knows his way around Shakespeare's soliloquies inside and out, the part of Benedick fitting him like a glove whether Benedick's despairing over his friend's marriage or consoling Beatrice in her grief.

A post-Point Break, pre-The Matrix Keanu Reeves either delights or dismays as Don John, Pedro's nefarious half-brother. Critics and other media singled out Reeves' performance as the cast's weak link; he "won" the Razzie award for Worst Supporting Actor that year. It's a scenario reminiscent of the uproar surrounding his fake British accent in Bram Stoker's Dracula: no big deal, actually. The film is evidence for Branagh's ability to draw the performances he wants from his actors, so if he found Reeves too hammy, he doubtless would have quieted him down from the nasty, sneering, unrepentant schemer he is.

Don John seeks revenge upon his brother for crushing John's attempted insurrection and power coup. He lingers in the background, observing everyone with the indignant pride of a cat with its fur rubbed backwards. He self-describes as "a plain-dealing villain" and orders his minion to "seek not to alter me"; sorry, fandom, this bad boy can't be fixed! Sure, the role doesn't tap into Reeves' wheelhouse like Speed, Constantine, and of course John Wick, but this John is an entertaining menace to the heroes and heroines — which is what matters.

And there's Dame Emma Thompson, who exists in a category of her own. Still in the dawn of her career, her work in Howard's End had already earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She'd earn two more Oscar nominations within the next year and win Best Screenplay for her timeless adaptation of Sense and Sensibility (speaking of Jane Austen). Her formidable Beatrice is a figure other women flock to with both recognition and aspiration.

Shakespeare Ain’t for Everyone (But This Cast Got It Right)

Not every actor can tackle even a small Shakespeare role. That prose requires practice and a certain kind of grit. The greats, like Sir Ian McKellen and Anthony Hopkins, waited until their later years to tackle the titanic hurdle of King Lear. The cast of Branagh's Much Ado About Nothing makes the whole shebang look unfairly easy. Yet with acting legends that still command respect thirty years later, how could it not? Shakespeare on film has rarely sounded this good.