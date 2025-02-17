Shakira recently had to postpone her National Stadium, Lima concert on February 16, 2025 because of an unfortunate medical emergency. The concert was supposed to be a reunion between Peru and Shakira as the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer hadn’t been in the country since 2011. But instead, she had to sadly spend the weekend in a hospital emergency room. A new date for the show, however, is currently being worked on so we hope that the medical condition isn’t too serious.

The singer took it to her Instagram stories to reveal the reason behind the cancellation of the show shortly after — Shakira said that she had been hospitalized a night before and was dealing with an abdominal issue. She actually went on to post two stories on her Instagram, both in English and local language — the first one where she explained her condition and the reason behind the cancellation and then another one where the singer was seen thanking her fans for love and support during this tough time! This is what the Columbian singer exactly had to say while apologising to the fans:

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released well and tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

Shakira’s Peru Concert Is Part of Her Ongoing ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour