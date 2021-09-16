Hiroyuki Takei's classic 1990s shonen action manga Shaman King has recently been revived as an anime series with the first batch of episodes now on Netflix. It's not the first adaptation of the series - there was an adaptation made in 2001, but as Takei's comic stalled out approaching its end, that series had to come up with its own original ending to wrap up the story properly. The Shaman King manga has since received a proper ending, and now 20 years after that original anime, this new outing promises to be a more faithful rendering of the manga's story, complete with the ending Takei eventually wrote. While it is nice that such a beloved story is finally getting its chance to play out on the screen after so long, pure fidelity to the source material isn't always the best choice, and these early episodes of Shaman King certainly have their own bumps in the road.

What sticks out like a sore thumb, though, are "mana points." Shaman King is about a big competition among shamans, people who can commune with and embody the power of spirits to do battle, and like any good competition, it has rules. One of those rules is how the winner of individual bouts is determined, which is where mana points come in. Each shaman's magical power can be measured by these points, and they are depleted as their powers are used and the fight drags on; the first fighter whose points runs out loses. As a system for determining the winner in the tournament, it makes enough sense.

As a storytelling device, though, mana points leave much to be desired, and in some ways work against Shaman King's strengths in general. There's no way to actually measure mana points, of course, so as viewers we're left to simply accept whatever arbitrary numbers the show tells us the characters have. Their depletion, too, is arbitrary - there are no established rules about what kind of attack or what kind of damage taken drains how many points, so as fights go on we're left with characters shouting numbers that only have meaning because they are going down, again in arbitrary amounts. It's hard to be invested in what is going on in a fight - what kind of choices the characters are making, how those choices are affecting the outcome of the battle - when the consequences of each action are too nebulous to truly grasp.

This especially hurts Shaman King, as much of its appeal lies in its protagonist Yoh's ability to find creative solutions to problems. Despite having access to great power via his samurai ghost friend Amidamaru, Yoh never wins a fight through pure force; the thought never even crosses his mind. Instead, Yoh seeks to understand his opponent, analyzing their skill sets as well as their personalities and motivations to find an avenue to winning - or even better, somehow compromising so both parties can come away from the fight satisfied. This kind of thoughtful "battle" inherently clashes with the rigidity of the mana points system, where everything is measured and fights are won or lost based on whose number reached 0 first.

Shaman King wouldn't be in bad company by abandoning the mana point system, either - just look at one of its clear influences, the perennial shonen action standard Dragon Ball Z. For its entire run as Dragon Ball, when hero Goku was younger, it was a straightforward enough martial arts story that provided compelling fights on their own merits. When the story's scope expanded to introduce the alien Saiyans, they came with the infamous "Scouters", devices that could measure the objective 'power level' of potential opponents, giving us a number that could be used to say without fail which character was 'stronger' than another. This arbitrary measurement of power went against what made the series' action so interesting, though: the tension of not knowing who is going to win a fight when two characters stepped into the ring, and the excitement of seeing how each of them approached their opponent's fighting style.

Dragon Ball Z abandoned the power level idea soon enough, and is a better story for it; Shaman King's new adaptation should have done the same. Mana points and power levels are essentially the same concept used for slightly different purposes, and they have the same debilitating weakness of pulling tension from what should be interesting and exciting battles. It might be a product of its time - in the decades since, Dragon Ball Z's influence on the genre hasn't waned, but few successful successors use 'power level' equivalents - but this redo of Shaman King had the chance to shed some of the original story's baggage, mana points included. Unfortunately, its faithfulness to the manga works against it here, and we're left with some fights that could have been that much more interesting if they had simply changed the rules of the tournament slightly, but it is interesting to see now as the genre has largely moved past power levels as a trope.

