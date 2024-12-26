You’d be hard-pressed to find a quote that has woven its way into superhero property more intensely than “with great power comes great responsibility.” French writer and philosopher, Voltaire, was the first to record the proverb, but Marvel’s Stan Lee would work it into the storyline of a young Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Now, decades later, the line is synonymous with the character and his fight for justice. When beginning his work on the animated Spider-Verse franchise, Shameik Moore used this phrase as a guiding light and foundational building block for his development of Miles Morales. During a panel at FanExpo San Francisco earlier this month, The Get Down alum shared how intertwined he felt his purpose was with that of his Spider-Verse character, viewing his voice work in the critically acclaimed animated productions to be part of his life’s purpose, revealing,

“I think I really need to get back in my journal when I was 19/20 because I had supreme confidence that whatever I was involved in was gonna be meant to impact the world in a positive way. And so, Spider-Man was a vehicle — or is a vehicle — that is suited to do that. I think after anyone in a Spider-Man film will be involved with something that is globally loved and appreciated. So I think it comes down to the details and the nuances of the director's performance, the editor's performance, the animator's performance, the actor’s performance, for the live-action or animated. It really comes down to all of all the creatives that are involved. I believed in everybody and I knew that - I didn't see it, but I knew as long as everybody did their job, it's gonna be special. There's only one Miles Morales.”

Shameik Moore’s Journey Into and Across the ‘Spider-Verse’

Since 2018, Marvel fans have known Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, a character first introduced into the comics in 2011. Over two films, audiences have traveled with Miles across the spider-verse where he’s met numerous other Spider-People and even a Spider-Ham. Along with Moore, the movies feature an absolutely stacked voice cast with the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Zoë Kravitz, and Nicolas Cage lending their talents to the productions. The films have been wildly successful both critically and financially, and a third film - Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse - is (kind of) on the way and set to wrap up Miles’ story, at least for now.

Right now, the second film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is streaming on Netflix.

