In the entertainment industry, it isn’t at all considered odd for two folks working within close proximity to one another to develop a romantic relationship. Just look at The Boys’ Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit or — the ever-famous and now probably terrible example — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Love is everywhere, but especially on set. But sometimes, either there are unrequited feelings or a fandom reads too much into things, with Shameik Moore insisting that the latter is the case when it comes to his relationship with his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-star, Hailee Steinfeld.

Hoping to set the record straight, Moore recently addressed the buzz that surrounded him and Steinfeld during their press tour for the sophomore installment of the Spider-Verse film series. Taking the stage at FanExpo San Francisco, the actor’s words were incredibly timely, shortly following the engagement between Steinfeld and her now-fiancé, Josh Allen.

Reflecting on how the rumor started in the first place, Moore explained that he was simply talking about the difference in filming his vocal performance alongside a fellow actor versus the production’s co-director, Kemp Powers, or its producers, Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Giving some background about the process behind the first Spider-Verse movie, Moore said, “A lot of times we don’t get to do it with castmates, right? Because I might be in New York, Jake [Johnson] might be in Chicago… and we do the voice work from wherever we are.”

But, the sequel was a different thing altogether, with Moore adding:

“The second movie Haley and I worked more. And during interviews, I would speak about how much - I'm reading with Kemp Powers. I'm reading with Chris [Miller] or Phil Lord. So I'm always talking to older men every time either in person or whatever the lines are. [Laughs] And so, I spoke about how fun it was or how much easier it was working with my co-star. And then these video clips got put together.”

The Internet’s Attention Is Back on Shameik Moore

Despite his comments at FanExpo San Francisco, Moore certainly didn’t do himself any favors immediately following the engagement between Steinfeld and Allen. Shortly following the couple’s announcement, the actor, who voices Miles Morales in the hit animated film franchise, took to X to write a post that totally had absolutely nothing to do with the news, writing:

“There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply.”

​​​​​​​Obviously, the internet had a field day putting Moore’s X post on blast and roasting him for his response. Regardless of the truth, all parties now have some time to dig into their own lives before they return to shoot Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix. You can check out Moore’s cryptic X post above.

