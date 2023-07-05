American comedy-drama Shameless made its scandalous debut in 2011, developed by John Wells for Showtime. It has since collected a cult following, with fans enjoying an 11-season-long journey full of drama, eccentric characters, and laughs. It is based on the BAFTA-winning British show of the same name, which aired from 2004 to 2013 and also ran for 11 seasons.

Shameless follows useless patriarch Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and his lower working-class family as they struggle to make ends meet while facing individual issues of their own. The show has solidified itself as a great comedy, in addition to covering important and difficult topics. Out of 134 episodes, this is the best of the best, as rated by IMDb.

10 "You Sold Me the Laundromat, Remember?" - Season 7, Episode 8

IMDb rating: 9

In this episode, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) deals with the fallout of taking on a laundromat without sufficient funds. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) battles with feelings for a girl, and tries to get a second chance at university, a sign of hope for a character that faces a lot of difficulties. Debbie (Emma Kenney) finds herself wrapped up in drama with her infant daughter Franny and the family of Franny's father.

In classic Shameless fashion, each character faces individual problems, but they always show up to support one another. Except for Frank, even though he appears supportive of Fiona's business endeavors. It is an interesting development for Debbie, who fights to show she is a competent Mom.

9 "Carl's First Sentencing" - Season 5, Episode 9

IMDb rating: 9

The Gallaghers gear up for Carl's (Ethan Cutkosky) court session, with Fiona dressing him up to make him appear respectable. It doesn't go to plan, and Carl lands a year in juvie. Elsewhere, Lip finds himself involved with a beautiful professor. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) agrees to go on medication for his bipolar disorder. Frank goes on an adventure with his terminally-ill doctor, Bianca.

"Carl's First Sentencing" makes for some good Shameless storytelling. Fans waited in anticipation to see the outcome of Carl's sentencing, and most were not surprised. Frank's storyline becomes surprisingly tender, as Bianca tries to live her life to the fullest before it's all over. The exploration of Ian's story is poignant and helped by the support of his boyfriend Mickey (Noel Fisher).

8 "There's the Rub" - Season 4, Episode 5

IMDb rating: 9

Lip finds out that Ian used his identity to enlist in the Army. Debbie and Lip manage to track him down, and he is working behind the bar at a gay club and acting out of character. Frank tries to source money to get help for his failing liver. Fiona has a birthday party, and the Gallagher family toddler, Liam, is exposed to cocaine. Fiona is arrested.

This episode ramps up the drama for Shameless, as Fiona faces dire consequences for her recklessness. It explores the realities of having young children in the house and the mistakes that can be made.

7 "Happily Ever After" - Season 7, Episode 11

IMDb rating: 9.1

In one of the saddest episodes of Shameless ever, Frank and Monica plan to renew their wedding vows, but tragedy strikes when Monica appears to overdose. She does not make it. Ian leaves Mickey at the Mexican border, choosing not to run away with him. Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and fan-favorite Kev (Steve Howey) look for a new job.

Despite Monica not being a present Mom for the kids, this death left fans heartbroken. The Gallagher family never got true closure. The representation of the early stages of grief elevates this episode, and the actors give it their all.

6 "Crazy Love" - Season 5, Episode 6

IMDb rating: 9.1

Fiona is wrapped up in drama with the return of her ex Jimmy/Jack/Steve (Justin Chatwin). Ian is facing a troubling mental health episode, and steals Mickey's baby, going on a road trip. He is apprehended by police. A very concerned Mickey tries to care for him, and Ian accepts admission into a psychiatric ward.

This memorable episode was a difficult watch, especially for fans of Ian. But Shameless does not shy away from presenting the harsh realities of mental health. Monaghan and Fisher's performances are a highlight of the episode, delivering a difficult topic with authenticity and tenderness.

5 "Survival of the Fittest" - Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb rating: 9.1

Frank is told that his liver is failing. The Gallaghers gather for Lip's graduation, and he is accepted into college. Fiona deals with Jimmy's absence, trying to figure out his whereabouts. Ian enlists in the Army in secret and tells Mickey, who gets emotional and begs him to stay.

Lip celebrating his graduation is a tender moment for Shameless, and a brief interlude to the bad luck Lip has. It is tainted by Frank's medical situation, but he still dedicates some time to Lip. Mickey and Ian share an emotional scene, and Gallavich fans were not happy with the outcome.

4 "Just Like the Pilgrims Intended" - Season 2, Episode 11

IMDb rating: 9.1

In this Thanksgiving episode, the Shameless creators balance comedy with tragedy. More Jimmy drama unfolds. At the climax of the episode, Karen gives birth, and it is apparent that Lip is not the father. Monica attempts to take her own life, and Frank steps in to help while the kids watch.

This gut-wrenching episode is difficult to watch, and likely can only be watched once. The Gallaghers are struck by a traumatic event, and the group of actors does it justice. It may struggle to squeeze everything in, but this episode is a standout.

3 "Requiem For a Slut" - Season 7, Episode 12

IMDb rating: 9.2

The Gallaghers deal with the aftermath of Monica's passing, as the family receives confirmation. Monica leaves behind $70,000 worth of drugs. The Gallaghers try to return to a sense of normalcy. Fiona buys an apartment building. Ian confesses to Trevor that he was with Mickey. Lip attends AA meetings.

Similarly to "Happily Ever After," this episode encapsulates the experience of losing a loved one, despite the complicated circumstances. The Gallaghers are indifferent to Monica's death, but it affects them under the surface. It ends with a funny fourth wall break, in classic Shameless style.

2 "Emily" - Season 4, Episode 11

IMDb rating: 9.3

In one of the most memorable episodes of Shameless ever, Ian confronts Mickey about their secret relationship and threatens to leave. At his son's christening, Mickey proceeds to come out as gay to everybody in classic Mickey fashion. His homophobic father Terry breaks out into a rage and a fight ensues, with Terry getting arrested. Meanwhile, Fiona is in prison.

This is an iconic episode for fans of Gallavich. Fisher has managed to bring a high level of depth and tenderness to Mickey's character, who at first was just a mean thug. He confronts his dad, and it highlights the difficult nature of being gay without supportive family members. It is a new chapter for the couple, even though it is not an easy road.

1 "Lazarus" - Season 4, Episode 12

IMDb rating: 9.4

In the follow-up to "Emily" comes the highest-rated episode of Shameless of all time. Mickey grows worried about Ian, who will not get out of bed. Frank gets out of the hospital with his new liver, and despite being told not to drink, he does. Fiona is released from prison. It ends with a huge cliffhanger, as Jimmy/Steve reappears, not dead after all.

Everything comes to a head in this finale, including the Gallagher's and Mickey's concerns that Ian may have bipolar, like Monica. Mickey is quick to act protective over Ian. Fans of Fiona were happy for her release, and a sense of hope. But then along comes Jimmy/Steve. It is a successful finale and left viewers in anticipation. Shameless hits the mark again.

