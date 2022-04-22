Shameless (US) has lasted for 11 chaotic but wonderful seasons, having come to an end this time last year. It's time to fill our day with some Shameless nostalgia, and take a trip down memory lane. Kevin Ball is the epitome of the lovable tough guy, with not the largest amount of brains but the biggest heart going, he provides a gorgeous balance of hilarity and humility. Steve Howey brings a nuance to the character that doesn't take itself too seriously, and, thus, seems so natural and human to the viewer. Given he's usually adorning a role that leaves him more upper-class and clean-shaven, its refreshing and fun to see him in a more rough-around-the-edges character such as Kevin Ball. Kevin frequently gets himself into the hairiest of scenarios, but, on the other hand, constantly strives to do the right thing, or create a better life for those that he loves. So, here's to Kevin Ball and 8 of his best moments.

Weed Paradise - "Summertime" (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image Via Showtime

Kevin and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) have had several unorthodox business adventures together, but even Lip is aghast at the sheer mammoth size of Kevin's crop for the summer. With countless cannabis plants spanning the length and width of the entire basement, Kevin explains that he owes several thousands of dollars in electric bills due to using so much power to photosynthesize the plants. Lip seems rather impressed with Kevin's work, which he, himself, is also extremely proud of. However, upon Veronica (Shanola Hampton) discovering the plants, she sternly reminds Kevin that this is more than a little "baggy," and that being caught with this amount of cannabis could mean serious prison time. Thus, we see a tearful and heartbroken Kevin do the right thing, and burn it all away. (However, his dramatic reaction to this is pretty hilarious.)

Ethel and the Nuns - "Can I Have A Mother?" (Season 2, Episode 6)

Image Via Showtime

If there's one thing we know about Kevin, it's his absolute love of children and fatherhood - which most likely originates from never truly having a family of his own (but there will be more on that later). However, his partner, Veronica, spends the first half of the series rather skeptical about having children. However, upon hearing of a fostering scheme that pays a decent monthly amount of money, her interest peaks. Overtime, Veronica does eventually warm to their foster child, Ethel (Madison Danielle Davenport), but Kevin adores her from day one. Having clearly come from a fanatically religious, or borderline cultish, background, there are many facts of modern life that Ethel does not, at first, understand. Through all of her confusion, Kevin always has her best interests at heart and wants to give her a proper childhood and home environment. However, all good things must come to an end and a terrifying court of nuns appear to return Ethel to her former life. First of all, all of Kevin's descriptions of the nuns and their foreboding presence provides plenty of laughs, but his undying need to protect Ethel and have her in his life is so moving. By the time it is discovered that Ethel has run away with her boyfriend, Malik, we feel Kevin's genuine grief, but at least he, and the audience, knows she is free to live the life that she wants to.

The Circle Realization - "Hurricane Monica" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Image Via Showtime

This short but stunning gem comes about when Kevin, who is heavily dyslexic, is learning to read. He is seated on his couch, staring intently at the TV which is showing a children's educational show. He is genuinely horrified to discover that "circle" does, in fact, not start with an "s." Howey pulls off the reaction beautifully, using this little moment to make the character even more endearing to us, the audience.

The Yanis Saga - "Going Once, Going Twice" (Season 6, Episode 4)

Image Via Showtime

In this somewhat bizarre sub-plot, Kevin is, unwittingly, part of a beautifully karmic series of events. When the loudmouthed Yanis (Will Sasso) becomes one of his neighbors, the man immediately makes just how unlikable he is painfully clear. He is extremely homophobic to the lesbian couple that neighbors him, and threatens them on many occasions. Kevin, bewildered by the man, is press-ganged into becoming a friend of Yanis, as Yanis takes his silence and lack of argument as a sign of comradery. If that wasn't bad enough, Yanis has a habit of fixing his countless motorbikes... These are all extremely loud motorbikes. Kevin decides to cut the cable to one of these which leads to Yanis being in an accident... that results in him having to use a wheelchair for the foreseeable future.

Yanis is certain that is the culprit is another neighbor out to get him, and, in typical psychotic fashion, Yanis plans to set this man's house on fire. However, absolutely sick with guilt, the well-meaning Kevin goes on a tirade, confessing everything, and apologizing to Yanis, making the case that the events could only "strengthen their friendship." We do not see Yanis' face until after the speech is over... and he is enraged. He begins launching Molotov cocktails at poor Kevin, but one lands on the box where the cocktails are held... Yanis, spinning in his wheelchair, is lost in a cascade flames, and a stunned Kevin can only watch on in horror. This really exercises the show's prehension for dark humor, but the sheer extent that which Kevin, unintentionally, ruins this man's life is far too absurd not to chuckle at.

Giving Lip a Reality Check - "Familia Supra Gallegorious Omnia!" (Season 6, Episode 12)

Image Via Showtime

After a turbulent term of college, including having an affair with a professor and developing a severe drinking problem, the academically-gifted Lip becomes disillusioned with the education system, and by proxy, his future within it. Lip sits in The Alibi bar, ranting about history and figures of power, smoking a cigarette and downing drinks. After some careful questioning from Veronica regarding why he isn't in class, Lip shrugs and merely says that it's a holiday. Kevin is visibly concerned, which quickly turns to rage-filled disappointment when Lip finally confesses that he got expelled. Kevin doesn't say much during this scene, but he quietly leans over and asks Lip if the stool he's sitting on is comfortable, as "that's where [his] father always sits." This line really gives both Lip and the viewer a horrifying reality check, as we realize that Lip's drinking habits, anti-authoritarian rants, dysfunctional relationships, and mental gymnastics in order to justify giving up are basically Frank Gallagher's (William H. Macy) patented moves. Kevin pulls no punches in letting Lip know that he's becoming the man that he's always hated and had nothing but contempt for.

Just for Men - "Happily Ever After" (Season 7, Episode 11)

Image Via Showtime

After falling on hard times financially, Kevin has to take a job at another bar - this time, it's a gay bar. He begins just pouring the drinks, awkwardly reacting to the clienteles' compliments and advances until he is advised by his supervisor to play the game. Thus, to our delight, we get see Kevin - the (sometimes) most (painfully) straight man in the world - bust a move in tight gold shorts on top of the bar. He really gives the dancing his all, and it's super entertaining to watch. It's another lovely example of how Mr. Ball never takes himself too seriously.

Meeting the Family - "F**k Paying it Forward" (Season 8, Episode 4)

Image Via Showtime

Kevin's childhood, from what we can gather upon its mentioning throughout the series, was a very unstable one. He spent his youth in and out of foster care, never possessing a long-term family or place to call home. It is revealed that Kevin has biological family that are located in Kentucky. After some hesitance, he and Veronica decide to go and visit. After some awkward but funny moments between Kevin, Veronica and the titled "army" of rednecks that surround them, a cousin blabbers that Kevin was not separated from the family by accident, but, in fact, "dumped."

However, in a surprising twist of events, Kevin feels proud to know that he is the successful one in his spanning - and possibly inbred - family. His father argues that his life away from the family meant that he has had more chances at an education, he has avoided incarceration; he runs his own bar and has his own car. It might seem like a strange way for his father to justify his actions, but it not only shows Kevin's forgiving nature, it demonstrates his much-needed pride in what he has accomplished in his life, which is something he claims to have "never had before." Overall, we come to realize that Kevin has actually achieved a great deal and lived a responsible and fruitful life. He has created a stable and happy family, despite all odds being seemingly stacked against him - and, honestly, there are few people in the cast that are more deserving.

Preschool Blues - "Lost" (Season 9, Episode 13)

Image Via Showtime

Kevin and Veronica are a truly formidable force. Despite their many ups and downs, they have always found each other again and made their relationship work, and it's one of the longest-lasting relationships of the entire series. After much debate on whether or not to have children, Kev and V find themselves with beautiful twin girls. Of course, childcare is no cheap feat, and the couple have often struggled to make ends meet. It's no surprise to us or them that the richer can give their children many more opportunities, especially within education. They want the best for both of their children but discover that the preschool they wish to send their girls to only has room for one child. Furthermore, this school isn't exactly kind to the wallet, meaning the couple can only afford to send one child there. So... Kev and V have the "ingenious" idea to enroll both girls in the school, but pretend that it's only the one - what a blessing that they had identical twins, right? Of course, as do most schemes that involve the lovable Mr. Ball, it all goes wrong, but it really made for some great situational comedy.

