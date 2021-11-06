Come on, it’s a show called Shameless, chances are that one or eleven characters are not the most honorable folk in the world. An adaptation of the British TV series created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is an endless showcase of drunken debauchery, questionable decisions, and all-around bad behavior. But isn’t that why the show resonates with its viewers so much? The fact that these people are unapologetically themselves offers some much-needed catharsis for the modern-day straight arrow and everyone else in between. It’s with that in mind that we have scoured through the episodes in search of some of the most shame-free characters they’ve got. Frank Gallagher, ever so artfully portrayed by William H. Macy, is an obvious choice. However, there are tons of other despicable acts to sift through as we rank Shameless characters by shamelessness —from least to most.

11. Ian Gallagher

The third oldest in the Gallagher brood, Ian is quite the troubled character. Though his questionable actions often point back to his bipolar disorder, it actually doesn’t change how shameless he is. So, where do we start? Probably at the part where Ian steals Lip’s identity, enrolls in the army, and steals a helicopter. Bear in mind that Lip is his favorite sibling, so imagine what he would do to someone he wasn’t fond of. That’s not all of it, at some point he takes his gay pride a bit too far, by donning the identity of an activist known as “Gay Jesus”. It would have been great if he didn’t resort to unsavory and downright delinquent means to drive his agenda across. Then when you take into account the public fornication (plenty of it, if we do say so ourselves), that pretty much shows the extent of his shamelessness. As horrid as most of this sounds, he’s at the top of the list because he’s often oblivious to the damage he causes. But in the rare case that he realizes that he’s in the wrong, he does feel a human amount of remorse. In these moments of regret, Cameron Monaghan plays the part of this conflicted character seamlessly.

10. Veronica “V” Fisher

Shanola Hampton does well to embody the level-headedness and ignobility that fuels Veronica Fisher. However, when in Rome, right? Mingling with the Gallaghers for that long is bound to have an effect over time. Let’s just say at some point, Veronica convinces her longtime boyfriend, Kevin to sleep with her mother in a bid to have more babies. At some point, it turns into a full-blown threesome, and yes, we are talking about the mother who birthed her. She’s also been in her fair share of shenanigans with the Gallaghers and has even gone as far as to help them commit crimes against the elderly. In cases where it suits her, she does not mind using her feminine wiles as a means to an end. Factor in the lewd money-making schemes she’s often a party to — topless cleaning and the works — then you have Veronica in all her shameless glory.

9. Kevin Ball

He’s the yin to Veronica’s yang and gets into a whole lot of shameless trouble with his life partner. However, we can’t straight up say that he’s a despicable person. Besides a few get-rich-quick schemes and impregnating his wife’s mother, he has one of the biggest hearts on the show. The thing is, he feels little to no shame whenever he does tread off the straight and narrow. The one thing that did get him to think twice was throwing Frank off a bridge. Oddly enough, he’s probably the only one who felt sorry about that little incident. Steve Howey plays this role with as minimum shame as is possible on a show called Shameless.

8. Phillip “Lip” Gallagher

Played by Jeremy Allen White, Lip is pretty much the Gallagher with some semblance of a vastly bright future, but his inner saboteur keeps getting the best of him. Like most people with an above-average IQ, he has an air of “not giving a hoot” which generally spills into his not-so-well-thought-out actions. He has no reservations against sleeping with one professor and bashing another’s car, the latter ultimately gets him kicked out of college. His alcoholism equally drives him down a path of recklessness that’s often painful to watch. But perhaps, the reason why he’s still one of the most likable characters on the show is his development as an individual. He’s obviously not the most shameless of the bunch, some may even say he’s one of the few Gallaghers with a conscience.

7. Fiona Gallagher

Sure, Fiona has had to play the part of the matriarch (and patriarch) of her family, but that doesn't mean she hasn't had a handful of dishonorable moments. Though she does not always do it on purpose, she’s been on the dealing hand of some of her family’s pain. There was that one time she let her younger brother, Liam, get into her cocaine stash and he overdosed and almost died, which was agreeably one of her biggest slip-ups as a guardian. Though it wasn't intentional, it did not sit well with lots of people; fellow characters, and viewers alike. Then there’s the way she treats her myriad of lovers; talk about the way she cheated on Mike with his brother. That’s pretty shameless no matter how you paint it. However, you cannot overlook the fact that Emmy Rossum's character practically holds the family together. So, perhaps a little bad behavior here and there is required.

6. Karen Jackson

On the surface, she’s simply Lip’s girlfriend, but eventually, Karen (Laura Slade Wiggins) turns out to be more duplicitous than some of the people on this list. It doesn’t get more shameless than sleeping with your boyfriend’s father, who happens to be her mother’s lover. That’s not the brunt of it, she also ends up recording the whole affair and sending it to her father. She’s openly manipulative and often drags everyone in her life down into an abyss of miserableness. Though she is as shameless as they come, she eventually does feel bad about her actions. But oftentimes, it's a little too late.

5. Steve/Jimmy Lishman

The fact that he has two identities should be indication enough that Steve, or should we say, Jimmy Lishman (Justin Chatwin) is just as shameless as the bunch of them. His list of transgressions is quite long and is worthy of a metaphorical clutching of pearls. He enters into Fiona's life under the guise of being a wealthy businessman, even though he’s actually a skilled car thief. He’s equally not the most faithful boyfriend out there, considering he gets married and continues to bump uglies with his wife while pursuing Fiona. Nothing can top the moment he kidnapped Frank and sent him across the border to Canada. Sure, the man was a scourge on his family, but that definitely wasn’t his call.

4. Carl Gallagher

As far as the no-shame thing goes, Carl, played by Ethan Cutkosky, is a top contender. Always in trouble, and constantly looking to cook up some more, Carl is that one kid in the neighborhood you want your kids to stay away from. He’s often stoic and does not think much before jumping head first into anything that has to do with guns, drugs, and even death. Though he ends up changing for the better, one thing can be said about his shamelessness, it’s downright entertaining.

3. Mandy Milkovich

As we near the bottom of the list, get ready for things to get deliciously despicable. Before we delve in, let’s just say that Lip sure knows how to pick them. Yet another girlfriend with sociopathic tendencies, Mandy has her hand in multiple shenanigans and is even one of the people who toss Frank off a bridge. However, she crosses a line that most don’t dare to cross on the show; premeditated murder. Of course, she does not actually kill anyone, but once she finds out that Lip’s feelings for Karen are still there, she runs the girl over with a car. Even more, she had no remorse after Karen got hurt which drives home the point. The girl is shameless.

2. Debbie Gallagher

As manipulative as they come, Debbie (Emma Kenney) has got to be the most unlikable character on the entire show. Perhaps it all stems from the point where she shows no atom of gratefulness to Fiona for all she does for the family. Then it all goes downhill to the point where she date-rapes a guy in a bid to lose her virginity. If that seems a little extreme, then you're in for a rough ride with this young lady. Besides being part of the group that throws Frank off a bridge, she’s also tricked someone into getting her pregnant and stealing a baby. The sinister list goes on and on, but the attribute that makes her truly shameless is her refusal to see how horrible her actions are.

1. Frank Gallagher

Taking the crown is none other than the Gallagher patriarch himself. For Frank, shamelessness is a way of life and he does not mind if a few people get hurt along the way. Think of the most shameless person you know, then multiply their actions by 100, that’s Frank in a nutshell. The list of his transgressions is so extensive that the few we’ve picked are only the tip of the iceberg. In what most people consider a disgusting turn of events, Frank sleeps with Dottie, also known as “Butterface”, all to get his hands on her bulky pension after her demise. Then there’s the time he tried to sleep with his daughter, Sammi, so he could have her liver. Altogether, the man makes it a point of duty not to do anything unless it serves him in some way. All this and so much more makes him the most shameless of them all.

